Prediction: These 3 Real Estate Stocks Will Beat Nvidia's Total Returns Over the Next Year

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and other megacap tech stocks have driven the stock market's performance in recent years, but there are good reasons to believe that the expected falling-rate environment could be a big catalyst for real estate stocks. In fact, while I understand that this is a bold prediction, I believe three specific real estate stocks have the potential to beat the high-flying chipmaker between now and 2025, and I explain exactly what they are in this short video.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sep 9, 2024. The video was published on Sep 10, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in EPR Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in EPR Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EPR Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $730,103!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in EPR Properties, Realty Income, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.