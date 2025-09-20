Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Will Be the World's Most Valuable Companies in 5 Years

Key Points This leading AI giant is still at the center of almost every major AI creator, and it's investing in new technology to stay there.

The Magnificent Seven's biggest underperformer over the last five years could be poised for a huge rally.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Despite incredible gains for some leading players in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, there's a good chance that the AI revolution is still just starting to take flight. Investors who back the right players in the space have the opportunity to score big gains with companies that have attractive risk-reward profiles.

With that in mind, read on for a look at two leading AI players that have been identified by some Motley Fool contributors as leading candidates to be the world's top two most valuable companies five years from now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia will still lead

Jennifer Saibil (Nvidia): AI continues to be the strongest trend in business today, and it's much more than buzzy hype. It's already changing how people do everything from read and shop to study and play, and its capabilities are only becoming more powerful as industry leaders invest in upgrading their technology. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is at the center of AI trends. It's the highest valued company in the world today, and it's likely to remain in the top spot as clients need its best-in-class products to boost their own AI businesses.

Although it's facing new competition from other AI chip designers, it's constantly raising its game to stay in the top spot. It has as much as 95% of the market for AI chips, and it supplies the top AI companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

These companies have accelerated their investments in AI, and that includes Nvidia's best -- and most expensive -- graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips that drive the most powerful AI capabilities. Together, these three companies are spending at an annual run rate of nearly $300 billion combined, and that's expected to increase.

Nvidia's growth has been wild, especially for a company as large as it already is. In the 2026 fiscal second quarter (ended July 27), revenue increased 56% year over year, and that included a charge related to China sales that couldn't go through.

Management is looking for $54 billion in third-quarter sales, or 54% higher than last year. It's also a profit machine, with a 72.4% gross margin and a 56.5% profit margin in the quarter.

On top of upgrades to its chips, which keep becoming even more powerful, Nvidia is investing in new products like data centers and supercomputers. It just launched Rubin CPX, which it calls an entirely new category of processors that can handle AI reasoning faster and more seamlessly than anything else on the market.

At its current rate of performance and innovation, expect Nvidia to stay on top of the market over the next five years.

Don't underestimate Amazon

Keith Noonan (Amazon): Despite owning and operating the leading cloud infrastructure service, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen its stock post relatively underwhelming performance amid the rise of AI. While the company's share price has risen 50% over the last five years, the performance comes in far below the 95% gain for the S&P 500's level across the stretch.

Comparing Amazon's gains over the last half-decade to the 148% gain for Microsoft stock and the 1,260% gain for Nvidia produces an even starker contrast.

Amazon's relative underperformance can be explained by rising competition in cloud computing, pressures from tariffs, and other macroeconomic factors. But while the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and its peers in the "Magnificent Seven" over the last half-decade, there are some good reasons to think that it could rise to become one of the world's two most valuable companies over the next five years.

While Amazon Web Services (AWS) has seen a rise in competition in the cloud-infrastructure services space, it has also generally continued to post strong growth and encouraging margins. As the leading cloud infrastructure network, there's a good chance that AWS will continue strong growth connected to the launch and scaling-up of new AI applications.

The market's enthusiasm for AWS' momentum has also been dampened somewhat by headwinds that have faced the e-commerce business over the last five years, but that could start to change in the not-too-distant future.

Amazon's online retail business has faced challenges connected to the coronavirus pandemic, high levels of inflation, and tariffs. On the other hand, the e-commerce unit could actually be in the early stages of benefiting from powerful long-term tailwinds.

The combination of AI and robotics stands to make the company's online retail operations significantly more efficient. With new automation technologies, Amazon has the opportunity to dramatically improve margins for its huge e-commerce business and transform its profitability profile at large.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.