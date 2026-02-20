Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Soar After Feb. 26 (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Key Points

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's largest company and one of the most important in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), is set to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. Investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's results as they provide insight into the state of AI.

This isn't surprising, given that its chips power AI data centers across the globe. Nvidia's dominant position in the AI chip market is likely to help the company deliver another round of solid results and guidance, especially considering the big jump in AI data center spending this year.

As a result, don't be surprised to see Nvidia stock jump on Feb. 26, the day after it releases results. However, two other AI companies are set to release their quarterly results on Feb. 26. Let's take a closer look at them and check why they're likely to soar after releasing their reports.

CoreWeave: The booming demand for AI data center capacity should help it crush expectations

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a neocloud infrastructure company that operates dedicated AI data centers equipped with graphics processing units (GPUs) from companies like Nvidia. Customers can rent AI computing capacity from CoreWeave without purchasing expensive equipment.

CoreWeave's business model has been successful, with companies like Meta Platforms, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others lining up to buy cloud computing capacity to run AI workloads. The demand for CoreWeave's AI data centers is so strong that its revenue backlog was sitting at an astounding $56 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, up by 271% from the prior year.

As the company is focused on quickly adding new data center capacity to serve its customers, its revenue growth has been accelerating. CoreWeave guided for $5 billion in revenue for 2025.

Analysts estimate that it could more than double its top line in 2026 to $12 billion. It won't be surprising to see CoreWeave do better than that.

We have already seen that CoreWeave had a terrific backlog at the end of Q3 2025. The good news is that it's now better-positioned to convert it into revenue, thanks to its recent investment from Nvidia.

The GPU giant invested $2 billion in CoreWeave last month to help the latter accelerate the development of its data centers. Nvidia and CoreWeave are in a partnership to build 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI factories by 2030, and the latest funding is likely to help the neocloud provider achieve that target.

Second, CoreWeave's outlook could turn out to be better than expected as it's going to become one of the first companies to offer Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin AI data center chips this year. Nvidia claims that these new chips can reduce inference costs by up to 10x and reduce the number of GPUs needed to train models by 4x.

CoreWeave's impressive backlog could keep ballooning as it receives more orders for AI data centers. This puts it on track to deliver solid guidance that could boost investor confidence in this AI stock and send it soaring after it releases its results on Feb. 26.

SoundHound AI: This beaten-down stock could witness a remarkable turnaround

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock could get a much-needed boost when it releases its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26. Shares of the voice AI specialist have slid more than 65% since hitting a 52-week high in October last year. That's why it can now be bought at less than 20 times sales, as compared to almost 27 times sales at the end of 2025.

Buying SoundHound AI at this valuation seems like a no-brainer. After all, the voice AI market is growing at an impressive pace, owing to the productivity gains that this technology is delivering. Companies using voice AI can automate their customer interactions and make them more efficient by delivering service around the clock, gain insights from conversations with the help of AI-generated transcripts, along with other things.

The multifaceted use of voice AI has been a boon for SoundHound, supercharging the company's growth in the past couple of years.

Soundhound AI has built a solid customer base, serving clients in multiple industries ranging from automotive to restaurants to healthcare to retail to banking. Its focus on tapping the agentic voice AI market is unlocking another solid growth opportunity. The company's AI Amelia agentic platform is gaining solid traction among customers, paving the way for the company to tap a space that's estimated to grow by almost 20x in size by 2034 to $47.5 billion.

As such, SoundHound AI seems on track to deliver another round of solid quarterly results and guidance. An important thing of note is that SoundHound AI will also report its 2025 backlog later this month. The company reported cumulative subscriptions and bookings backlog of $1.2 billion at the end of 2024, up by 75% from the prior year.

This huge backlog, which SoundHound points out is "based on contracts signed and gives a snapshot of the revenue we expect to realize over the coming several years," has been a key catalyst behind its impressive growth in 2025. There's a good chance SoundHound's backlog will improve as voice AI adoption grows, putting it on track to become a much bigger company in the long run.

All this makes SoundHound AI an attractive stock to buy from a long-term perspective. Doing so before Feb. 26 could be smart as the company is likely to regain its mojo.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

