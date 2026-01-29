Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners From $1.4 Trillion Infrastructure Spending

Key Points

TSMC's dominance in AI chip production should help the company beat earnings growth expectations this year.

Alphabet's AI chips are likely to unlock a major growth opportunity, paving the way for more stock upside.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is on track to soar once again in 2026. Market research firm Gartner said it anticipates AI infrastructure spending will jump by nearly 42% this year to almost $1.4 trillion. That isn't surprising as major hyperscalers, AI companies, and chipmakers have been ramping up their investments in foundational infrastructure, such as data centers.

That means now is a good time to take a closer look at a couple of AI infrastructure stocks expected to win big from this massive outlay in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: The prime pick-and-shovel AI infrastructure candidate

Semiconductors are the foundational building blocks of AI, making Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) one of the best ways to benefit from the massive AI infrastructure spending in 2026.

Popularly known as TSMC, it is the go-to manufacturer of chips that power AI data centers. Chip designers like Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMD, Marvell Technology, and even Intel have been tapping TSMC's foundries for their chip manufacturing. So, it doesn't matter which of these companies wins or loses market share in their respective markets; TSMC is going to be the ultimate winner of the huge AI infrastructure investment this year.

This is also evident from the company's guidance for 2026. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei remarked on the company's recent earnings call that its revenue is on track to increase by nearly 30% in 2026. That would be an improvement over the 25% revenue growth TSMC clocked in 2025. Moreover, TSMC's earnings growth should also accelerate this year, considering the increase in prices of its chips.

Third-party reports suggest that TSMC could increase the price of its advanced chip nodes, which are in hot demand to handle AI workloads in data centers and consumer devices, by 3% to 10% this year. Additionally, the company's most advanced 2-nanometer (nm) chips, which have just gone into mass production, have reportedly been priced at a 10% to 20% premium over the previous flagship process node.

As a result, TSMC's earnings growth in 2026 could be much better than the 34% increase that analysts anticipate. Its bottom line jumped by 51% last year, and it won't be surprising to see this semiconductor stock replicate such growth in 2026 on the back of robust AI chip demand and the price hikes discussed above.

So, TSMC seems primed for another year of outstanding gains, making this stock an ideal investment for anyone looking to capitalize on the AI infrastructure market's growth.

Alphabet: AI chips could unlock a new source of growth for the tech giant

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is primarily known for its advertising and cloud computing business, but the tech giant is poised to make a big splash in the AI infrastructure market as well. That's because key AI companies are reportedly looking to deploy Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) in their data centers to process AI workloads.

In October last year, Google announced a deal with Anthropic, an AI company known for its popular Claude family of large language models (LLMs), to deploy up to 1 million units of its custom TPUs for the latter. Anthropic pointed out in its press release announcing the partnership that the "expansion is worth tens of billions of dollars and is expected to bring well over a gigawatt of capacity online in 2026."

What's worth noting is that it costs around $50 billion to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) data center, and 70% of that cost reportedly goes toward the chips powering the data center. Alphabet, therefore, could see a significant increase in its revenue in 2026 by supplying its chips to Anthropic.

However, Anthropic isn't the only potential customer for Alphabet's AI chips. According to a Bloomberg report released in November last year, Meta Platforms is reportedly in talks to deploy Google's TPUs in its AI data centers in a deal that could be worth billions. Morgan Stanley estimates that Alphabet could see an 11% increase in revenue and a 3% increase in earnings per share for every 500,000 TPUs that it sells.

So, earnings for this Magnificent Seven stock could jump even higher this year than the 7% increase that analysts expect, especially considering that Alphabet could attract more customers following the recent wins that it announced in AI chips. That could pave the way for more upside in Alphabet stock following the healthy gains of 65% it saw in the past year.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Intel, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Gartner, and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.