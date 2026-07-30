Prediction: Tesla Will Lose Its Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Before 2027.

Key Points

Tesla's market cap sits at about $1.18 trillion as of this writing. A decline of roughly 16% would put it below $1 trillion.

At about 3.95 billion shares outstanding, the trillion-dollar line works out to close to $250 per share.

Second-quarter operating income fell 57% year over year, and management guided spending higher into 2027 and beyond.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed Wednesday at $298.32, down about 3%, after setting a fresh 52-week low during the session. The electric car maker is now worth about $1.18 trillion. The stock has fallen about 30% in 2026, including an 18% drop last week alone, its worst week since 2022.

That puts the $1 trillion line about 16% below Wednesday's close.

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I don't think it stays above that line through year-end. My prediction is that Tesla trades below $1 trillion before 2027 begins, and the company's own numbers and guidance are the reasons.

Where the trillion-dollar line sits

With about 3.95 billion shares outstanding, a $1 trillion market cap works out to a share price of close to $250. From Wednesday's close of $298.32, that's a decline of about 16%. For perspective, the stock fell more than that last week. And shares have already traveled a long way down from their 52-week high of nearly $500.

So the distance is as little as one bad week away -- not some far-off scenario.

And things aren't looking good lately.

Sure, Tesla's second-quarter revenue, fueled by record deliveries, climbed to $28.2 billion -- 26% more than a year earlier and a faster pace than the first quarter's 16%. But the quarter produced just $398 million of operating income, 57% less than a year earlier. And Tesla's operating margin came in at 1.4%, down from 4.1%. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.33, down 18%. Capital expenditures more than doubled from a year ago to $5.8 billion, pushing free cash flow into the negative.

The squeeze reaches the segment level, too. Automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits slipped to 16.3% from 19.2% in the first quarter. And the energy storage business, even after deploying about 41% more capacity than a year earlier, saw its margin fall to 20.4% from 39.5% in the first quarter, partly on a warranty charge.

In short, demand isn't Tesla's problem. The profit-and-loss statement is. The company is selling more vehicles than in any prior second quarter and keeping almost none of the resulting profit, while pouring money into artificial intelligence (AI) computing, its robotaxi build-out, and its Optimus robot program.

And management says the spending gets bigger from here. Chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja reiterated on the second-quarterearnings callthat capital expenditures will exceed $25 billion this year, and he said they will keep growing through 2027 and 2028. The company is also securing debt facilities that would let it borrow up to $30 billion.

"[W]e should be spending on [capital expenditures] as fast as we can without it being too wasteful," CEO Elon Musk said on the call.

That may prove to be the right long-term strategy. But there are two problems. First, over the next five months, it points to more quarters in which costs grow faster than profits. And second, there's a level of speculation involved with spending like this. In other words, there's a chance that it doesn't pay off as well as expected. This means the stock's risk profile is increasing and this could lead to selling for investors who are looking for more certainty.

What would have to go right

For Tesla to hold above $1 trillion, investors would need to keep paying about 275 times earnings (the stock's current multiple) for shrinking earnings. Even at a 52-week low, shares aren't cheap on any near-term measure, so there's no bargain price sitting just below to attract buyers -- and sentiment has been souring for a month.

The window between now and January should include at least two major updates: third-quarter production and deliveries, followed by the third-quarter report, likely in late October. Management expects capital spending to accelerate in the second half while operating expenses keep rising, so that report seems more likely to extend the pattern than to break it.

Could something rescue the line? Sure. The robotaxi service has logged 380,000 unsupervised miles, and management says the fleet's weekly mileage has kept compounding at a high rate. A splashy robotaxi expansion or an AI announcement could spark a sharp rally, and this stock has rallied on less. That's the main risk to this call, and it's the one I'd take most seriously. A five-month window doesn't leave much room to be early.

However, a sentiment rally would have to fight the company's own income statement, quarter after quarter, with the stock already at 275 times earnings. Ultimately, I think Tesla finishes the year worth less than $1 trillion. If the third-quarter report shows operating profit turning back up while the spending continues, I'll revisit that. But nothing in the company's guidance points that way today.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.