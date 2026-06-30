Prediction: Tesla Stock Could Go Parabolic After July 2

Key Points

Tesla's second-quarter deliveries may beat expectations, potentially sending the stock price soaring.

The company could also make progress in other important areas over the next few months.

Tesla remains a high-risk, high-reward play.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has faced several challenges this year. Between macroeconomic issues that have affected broader equities -- the electric vehicle (EV) maker hasn't escaped this -- runaway capex spending that isn't yet paying off, and mixed financial results, the stock is down 6% to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 8%. However, there are some reasons to think Tesla's shares could jump after July 2 and perform well through the rest of the year, although, of course, we can't be absolutely certain. Still, let's consider some reasons to be bullish on Tesla's short-term outlook.

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Can deliveries surprise the market?

Tesla's financial results haven't been that strong partly because of a slowdown in the EV market. In the first quarter, EV sales in the U.S. dropped by 27% year over year. But what if Tesla's second-quarter EV deliveries and sales surprise Wall Street? Some people think that's what may happen. Mark Delaney, an analyst at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), recently argued that Tesla's Q2 deliveries may exceed expectations, based on sales data from several regions including China and Europe. The analyst raised his second-quarter Tesla delivery projection to 420,000, up from 405,000.

Note that this would represent a solid 9% increase from its Q2 2025 deliveries. True, the company also saw deliveries increase year over year in the first quarter. They rose 6% compared to the year-ago period. However, during the first period, Tesla deliveries came in below expectations. Delaney's forecast of 420,000 is well ahead of the consensus estimate of between about 396,466 and 406,024, depending on the source. Provided Tesla can exceed expectations when it releases its second quarter delivery numbers, probably around July 2, the company's shares might jump.

Other important updates on the horizon?

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said that the company would reveal Optimus 3, the next generation of its humanoid robot, in late July or early August. This might provide yet another boost to the company's share price. There could be significant demand for humanoid robots -- especially from businesses -- provided they can perform certain tasks well and be manufactured cost-effectively at scale. Optimus 3's reveal might tell us at least one of those things. And if it is nearly as impressive as Musk claimed it would be, that could jolt the company's stock. Several other developments may help Tesla maintain strong momentum through the end of the year, including its work on self-driving vehicle capabilities. Tesla's robotaxi ambitions are a key part of the company's long-term vision. That's why the market may reward meaningful progress on that front.

Is Tesla stock a buy?

Investors should avoid focusing on short-term gains. So, even if Tesla's stock performs well over the next six months, the more important question is whether the company is a good long-term investment. There certainly are good reasons to think so. The company is still a leader in the EV space and may establish itself as a top player in the humanoid robot market in the future, while scaling its potentially lucrative robotaxi business. However, there are significant risks as well. One of the biggest may come from regulators. Tesla has already encountered some challenges in this department. The federal EV tax credit expired in the U.S. last year, which may lead to lower demand in the medium term.

There are other potential regulatory roadblocks the company might encounter, including challenges in obtaining approval for its self-driving software. And so far, we are only considering Tesla's EV business. It will likely face similar problems with its humanoid robot project, especially if some lawmakers think it could harm the labor market. Meanwhile, Tesla is facing increasing competition from companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which recently launched the R2, a competitor to the Model Y. And amid all that, Tesla's valuation remains eye-popping. The company is trading at 196x forward earnings. The market is expecting a lot from Tesla, and the company's shares might move sideways (or worse) over the next few years if it fails to make significant progress with various endeavors. So, is the stock worth investing in right now?

For those comfortable with significant volatility and who intend to hold Tesla's shares for a while, it may be worth initiating a small position.

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.