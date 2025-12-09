Prediction: This Surprising Growth Stock Will Reach -- and Stay in -- the Trillion-Dollar Club in 2026.

Key Points

The trillion-dollar club is ripe with technology giants, from Nvidia to Apple and Microsoft. That's because investors have gotten excited about the promise of these companies' technologies and innovations, and they've therefore piled into the stocks -- over time, this has helped these players' market value to advance, reaching into the trillions of dollars.

Investors also appreciate the enormous revenue growth these companies have delivered and see this growth, which is ongoing, as a factor that could continue to boost stock performance. That's why these tech players are the most valuable in the world.

But my prediction is one of the next members of this club won't be a tech player: Instead, a surprising growth stock will reach -- and stay in -- the trillion-dollar club in 2026. Let's check it out.

Tech companies and Berkshire Hathaway

First, it's important to note that the "trillion-dollar club" isn't a real club with dues and perks. It's just a way many of us refer to those companies that have seen their market capitalization reach $1 trillion. Also, just because a stock has climbed to $1 trillion doesn't mean it's a buy -- it's key to consider the stock's valuation as well as its earnings strength and future prospects.

Today, as I mentioned, technology-related companies populate the club as investors have rushed to get in on high-growth opportunities. (An exception is the Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway, which passed the $1 trillion mark this year.)

But another growth opportunity exists, and surprisingly, it isn't in the tech field. This particular market is worth about $28 billion today, according to Goldman Sachs Research, and may reach $95 billion by the end of the decade -- and then go on to surpass $100 billion. Considering demand in this market in recent years and today, this is a very reasonable forecast.

I'm talking about the weight loss drug market, and the company that could benefit from this and even reach the level of a trillion-dollar market value is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Lilly briefly touched the $1 trillion mark last month, making it the first healthcare company to reach this level, but has since slipped to about $904 billion.

Offering safety and growth

I predict, though, that Lilly will return to that level next year and stay there. Here's why. Though, Lilly, as a pharma stock offers investors the safety of steady revenue streams and dividends, the company also has become a growth player thanks to its weight loss portfolio. Lilly sells tirzepatide -- but you might more readily recognize the drug under the names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. Doctors have prescribed either to patients hoping to shed pounds, and this has resulted in blockbuster revenue.

In the most recent quarter, Lilly said volume growth of both of these drugs drove the company's 54% revenue gain.

Today, Lilly competes with Novo Nordisk in the space, but demand has been so high for these products that there's room for both players to generate significant growth -- last year, these weight loss drugs even spent time on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's drug shortage list.

Excitement about a potential new drug

What may push Lilly to further stock market gains in 2026 is enthusiasm about its oral weight loss candidate, orforglipron. Today's weight loss drugs are injectables, so this, along with Novo's oral candidate, would be the first available in pill format.

Novo applied for regulatory approval months ago, so it may enter the market first, but in my view, Lilly has an advantage. Orforglipron is the only oral formulation that doesn't require dietary restrictions, making it simple to take on the go.

Lilly aims to file for regulatory review before the end of this year, and if all goes well, this new growth driver could reach commercialization in the near future. While orforglipron-driven revenue growth may take some time, investors in the coming months might anticipate this valuable addition to the weight-loss portfolio -- and rush to get in on Lilly stock.

All of this supports my prediction that Lilly will return to $1 trillion market value as investors bet on the company's current weight loss portfolio and the possible new addition -- and this growth potential may help Lilly hold onto its spot in this exclusive club.

