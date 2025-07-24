Prediction: This Supercharged Growth Stock Will Soar to $10 Trillion by 2030

Key Points Nvidia is the standard for generative AI, which experts believe is still in the early days of adoption.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been all the rage in recent years, and experts predict there's a long runway ahead. New applications for the technology are flying off the drawing board at a relentless pace, and it's already being deployed to streamline business processes, create original content, and increase productivity. Despite what we've seen thus far, it's still the early innings for the adoption of AI, and there's evidence that big tech will continue to write even bigger checks.

The biggest purveyors of the technology -- Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms -- plan to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on capital expenditures (capex) in 2025 to support their AI ambitions, and there's no indication this spending spree will end anytime soon.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely to be on the receiving end of a significant portion of that spending. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard for training and running AI models, and these could parlay this unparalleled demand into a charter membership of the $10 trillion club.

The start of something big

When Nvidia invented the GPU back in 1999, its primary function was to produce realistic images in video games. The innovation that made this possible was parallel processing, which enables the simultaneous execution of a multitude of mathematical computations. These chips break down large computing jobs and allocate them across numerous internal cores -- revolutionary at the time.

It turns out that same capability made GPUs a natural for zipping information around the ether for cloud computing and providing the computational horsepower needed to meet the rigorous demands of AI. This, in turn, has fueled Nvidia's financial results and sent its stock price through the roof.

The results are (still) compelling

Over the past decade, Nvidia's revenue has grown by 3,720%, while its net income has surged 72,110% (as of market close on Monday). That performance, combined with excitement about the potential of AI, has fueled a blistering rise in its stock price, which has soared 34,270%.

In its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended April 27), Nvidia delivered record revenue of $44 billion, which surged 69% year over year and 12% sequentially. This fueled adjusted earnings per share (EPS) that jumped 33% to $0.81. Driving the results was robust growth within the data center segment (which includes chips used for data centers, cloud computing, and AI), as sales for the segment soared 73% to $39 billion, driven by continuing demand for AI.

There could be much more to come. Goldman Sachs Research estimates the generative AI market could be worth $7 trillion by 2030, and Nvidia supplies the bulk of the processors that enable the technology.

The path to $10 trillion

Nvidia currently boasts a market cap of roughly $4.2 trillion (as of this writing). This means it will take stock price gains of 138% to drive its value to $10 trillion. According to Wall Street, Nvidia is on track to generate revenue of roughly $200 billion in fiscal 2026, resulting in a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 21. Assuming its P/S remains constant, Nvidia would need to grow its revenue to roughly $475 billion annually to support a $10 trillion market cap.

Wall Street is forecasting annual revenue growth of 22.3% for Nvidia over the coming five years. If the company can achieve that growth rate, it could reach a $10 trillion market cap as early as 2030.

Don't take my word for it. Beth Kindig, CEO and lead tech analyst for the I/O Fund, also predicts Nvidia's market cap will reach $10 trillion by 2030 (emphasis mine):

We believe Nvidia will reach a $10 trillion market cap by 2030 or sooner through a rapid product road map, its impenetrable moat from the CUDA [Compute Unified Device Architecture] software platform, and due to being an AI systems company that provides components well beyond GPUs, including networking and software platforms.

Given the rapid developments in the field of AI, I think Kindig hit the nail on the head.

That said, there's a stumbling block that stands in the way of investors hoping to participate in this windfall: the inherent volatility that accompanies such meteoric growth. As we've seen several times already this year, any hint of a changing landscape or the potential that sales will slow, and Nvidia's stock could tumble. However, those with a long-term outlook and the ability to sit on their hands during the turbulence will reap the rewards of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Finally, Nvidia stock is currently selling for roughly 30 times next year's earnings, an attractive price for the company at the heart of the AI revolution.

