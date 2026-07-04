Prediction: SPHQ Will Be the Smartest Buy of 2026. Here's Why.

Key Points

Investors have spent over three years enjoying the stock market gains of tech and artificial intelligence stocks.

Geopolitics and inflation are key risks now, but the peak of the AI spending may trigger the next market correction.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is significantly outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year.

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Despite some bouts of volatility and ongoing concerns about the Iran war, rising inflation, and volatile oil prices, the S&P 500 is on pace for another strong year. The index is nearly up 9% year to date, following three consecutive years of double-digit gains.

However, investors are starting to show signs of being more selective about what they invest in. Optimism about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) used to be enough to send some stocks doubling in value. Today, investors want to see results. A big part of why Microsoft is down roughly 30% from its highs is concerns about capex overspending.

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In short, fundamentals matter again. That idea shows up clearly in the results of the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEMKT: SPHQ). It's outperforming the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by around 9% so far in 2026. While investors are still in a mood to buy stocks, they're leaning toward companies that are producing tangible results.

Why investors prefer quality stocks right now

There's no question that large-cap tech stocks have been driving revenue and earnings growth. That's why technology is still about a 33% weighting in this ETF.

But in the end, all that spending needs to result in a positive return on investment (ROI). Technological boom periods, such as the internet around 2000 or cybersecurity stocks in the mid-2010s, often feature "bust" periods where enthusiasm starts to wear off and growth rates level off. That's not to say that this is imminent with AI stocks, but it's also reasonable to think that this rally could use a breather.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF helps solve that problem by diversifying into financially healthy and more defensive stocks from other areas of the market. This fund has Industrials (23%), Consumer Staples (14%), Financials (12%), and Healthcare (8%) as its top sector positions after tech. That's a solid mix that should provide some downside protection in the event that lingering geopolitical or inflation risks last longer than expected.

What buying SPHQ means for your portfolio

Right now, most portfolios are heavily invested in tech and growth stocks. That combination has performed well over the past several years, but it also makes them especially vulnerable should anything show signs of slowing. A good example is the pullback earlier this year as the Iran war started. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF fell by 9%, but the Vanguard Growth ETF and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF were both down around 16% from peak to valley.

Adding the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF to this type of portfolio enhances its financial strength and durability. These companies have demonstrated an ability to survive and thrive in multiple economic environments, which is something investors might need in the second half of the year. Adding quality to a portfolio is never a bad idea. Investors are already pivoting in this direction. It could become even more important if the AI growth cycle is peaking.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF right now?

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.