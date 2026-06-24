Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will Cost $192 by 2027

Key Points

SpaceX is being valued as more than a rocket company.

Starlink remains central to SpaceX’s long-term growth story.

The commercial success of SpaceX’s AI, mobile connectivity, and Starship businesses could determine investors’ views of the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) first week as a public company showed that investors were not valuing it like a normal rocket stock. They were paying for a platform that combines Starlink's satellite-internet cash flow, a dominant position in rocket launches, expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, mobile connectivity, and the potential commercial success of the Starship reusable rocket system. And don't forget visionary Elon Musk leading it all.

Since then, SpaceX stock has pulled back sharply from its post-IPO high, closing at $154.60 on June 22. Investors seem to be already questioning the company's premium valuation. Here's what would need to go right for the stock to recover again by 2027 and why I predict it will trade at $192.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The best-case target price

Analysts estimate SpaceX's 2027 revenue could range from $54.8 billion to $79.3 billion, with the average estimate at $64.1 billion. The company has about 13.1 billion shares outstanding.

Based on SpaceX's recent share price of $154.60 and the average 2027 revenue estimate of $64.1 billion, the stock is trading at 31.8 times projected 2027 sales. If that same multiple is applied to the high end of the 2027 revenue estimate of $79.3 billion, the company's market capitalization could rise to about $2.5 trillion. With a share count of around 13.1 billion, the company's share price would be about $192.

If SpaceX reaches the low end of the revenue estimate and still trades at about 31.8 times sales, the stock would be trading at roughly $133 at the end of 2027. If the price-to-sales multiple drops to 25, then the stock would trade at $104 per share with that revenue.

Premium valuation needs to be justified

SpaceX's Starlink-powered connectivity segment is the key growth engine and generated $11.4 billion of revenue and $4.4 billion of operating income in 2025. Starlink's next challenge is adding high-quality subscribers. Average revenue per user (ARPU) has been declining since 2023 as Starlink expands into more international, lower-priced markets.

Consumer subscribers accounted for over 60% of the connectivity segment revenue in 2025. If revenue mix shifts toward enterprise and government customers, airlines, and maritime users, it could help Starlink offset falling ARPU.

Direct-to-cell lets ordinary smartphones connect directly to Starlink satellites when regular mobile towers are unavailable. Starlink Mobile already earns revenue through sharing arrangements with mobile network operators. The company has already launched around 650 satellites to enable mobile connectivity.

AI revenue also needs to scale while the business becomes profitable. If AI remains capital-intensive without a clear profitability timeline, it could become the reason for multiple compression.

The Starship reusable rocket system is another key growth catalyst. Starship does not need to be fully commercial by 2027. However, investors need to see enough progress to keep believing it can lower launch costs, support larger Starlink satellites, and strengthen SpaceX's long-term growth story.

A share price of $192 -- or more -- by 2027 is possible and is my prediction, but it requires a best-case setup where revenue reaches the high end of expectations and investors remain willing to value SpaceX as a space, connectivity, and AI infrastructure company.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $393,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,627!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.