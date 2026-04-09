Prediction: The Sovereign AI Boom Could Create the Next Trillion-Dollar Tech Company

Key Points

Many of Oracle's cloud ecosystems are designed with the sovereignty that government clients and other customers require.

Oracle's market cap nearly reached a $1 trillion in September.

The company may already be benefiting from its massive capex spending.

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"Sovereign AI" has become an increasingly important subset of the tech space, though most investors may not understand it well. It refers to national governments' abilities to deploy and manage artificial intelligence systems that are under their own control, with the goal of using them to advance their own interests. But bringing those systems online usually happens with plenty of help from key companies that are innovators in this space.

Not surprisingly, the sovereign AI market was a contributing factor that helped companies like Nvidia and Amazon advance their market caps far beyond the $1 trillion milestone. The next such company to do that may be Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Oracle and sovereign AI

The company operates over 50 public cloud regions in 28 countries, though not all of these are sovereign. While security is a priority in virtually all cloud environments, most clouds are global in nature and operate in large, general-use regions.

However, governments and many organizations prefer to operate in closed environments, and Oracle has responded to that need. According to the company, it built sovereign AI around six key characteristics:

Data and infrastructure localization.

Restricted data and access.

Local operations and support.

Local regulatory support.

Network isolation.

Data privacy and encryption.

The Oracle clouds that fit these characteristics include those in Germany and Spain, explicitly designated as sovereign. It also oversees government clouds for the U.S., U.K., and Australia. That business serves as a source of safe, long-term revenue from reliable clients.

The path to $1 trillion

Currently, Oracle's market cap is around $420 billion. As previously mentioned, several larger companies supporting sovereign AI already have market caps well above $1 trillion, presumably putting Oracle in line for such a milestone.

While Palantir has a $355 billion market cap, its P/E ratio of around 240 implies that it is likely overvalued. Meanwhile, Oracle trades at about 26 times earnings, slightly below the S&P 500's average of 28.

Investors should also remember that Oracle's market cap peaked at $935 billion in September, but challenges not directly related to sovereign AI sent it tumbling back to around where it was about 11 months ago.

Investors have soured on the stock as doubts intensified that the revenues promised in its massive deal with OpenAI will fully materialize. Commitments from OpenAI make up $300 billion of Oracle's $553 billion in remaining performance obligations, which investors may consider either a gold mine or a mirage.

Moreover, Oracle owes over $134 billion in total debt. Since it is on track to spend approximately $50 billion on capital expenditures in fiscal 2026, the company could feel some financial pain if OpenAI does not fulfill its agreement.

Although such a setback could slow Oracle's journey to $1 trillion, investors should remember that OpenAI is not a sovereign AI company. However it plays out, the OpenAI deal will not affect that part of Oracle's business.

Also, Oracle continues to grow, particularly in its cloud business. In the first nine months of its fiscal 2026 (a period that ended Feb. 28), its revenue grew 16% year over year to $48 billion. This included a 35% rise in cloud-related revenue, a rate of growth that could mitigate concerns about its capex spending and debt.

Net income grew 42% to nearly $13 billion, though its $2.9 billion in non-operating income was the reason profits grew faster than revenue, as its expenses have increased at a faster pace. Still, despite that expense, its cloud growth indicates its substantial capex spending has already begun to generate returns for the company, which will likely foster the company's growth over time.

Oracle looking forward

True, Oracle's heavy debt load and the uncertainty that surrounds its OpenAI partnership have set the stock back. Fortunately, its position in the sovereign AI market offers significantly more certainty to the company's revenue stream.

Given Oracle's valuation, its consistent financial growth, and its positions in the cloud and sovereign AI, this cloud stock is likely to reach a $1 trillion market cap before its smaller competitors.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.