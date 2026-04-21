Prediction: This Small, Little-Known Stock Could Skyrocket, Driven By Post-Iran War Rebuilding and Surging AI Data Center Buildouts

Key Points

When the Iran war ends, the Middle East will face major, long-lasting rebuilding needs, as its infrastructure has been severely damaged.

Perma-Pipe is well-positioned to secure some of this rebuilding work across its oil and gas and district energy markets.

The company is also benefiting from its entry into the global cooling systems market for AI-enabled data centers, a rapidly growing market.

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Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ: PPIH) stock is a little-known microcap stock (market cap under $300 million) that has huge growth potential stemming from 3 main catalysts:

The eventual rebuilding needs of the Middle East following the Iran war; Middle East economic growth and modernization in general; The surging global artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-out, which should be a multiyear phenomenon.

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When the Iran war ends, the Middle East will have major and long-lasting rebuilding needs

The United States-Israel war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28, expanded to include much of the Middle East. Prior to the recent, temporary ceasefire, Iran had been striking U.S. military bases and other targets located in Middle Eastern countries that it considers to be complicit with the U.S. and Israel.

When the war ends, the Middle East will face major, long-lasting rebuilding needs, as its infrastructure has been severely damaged. Stocks of select companies that are involved in this rebuilding should get a significant boost.

The companies that should benefit most from the rebuilding are those that are small enough that rebuilding work will move the needle for their finances. Investors should also favor companies with growth catalysts beyond rebuilding work. Perma-Pipe International meets these criteria.

Perma-Pipe's key stock stats

Company/Index Market Cap Trailing P/E 1-Year Stock Change 5-Year Stock Change Perma-Pipe International $244 million 14.4 153% 359% S&P 500 Index -- -- 38.7% 82%

Here are some positive financial points:

Cash flow positive, not just net income positive

Insiders own nearly 11% of shares

Low trailing-12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.4

Manageable debt-to-equity ratio

Perma-Pipe: Business snapshot

Perma-Pipe describes itself as a "global leader in engineered pipe services, offering a robust portfolio of capabilities in insulation solutions, containment systems, anti-corrosion coatings, engineering and technical support, material sciences, custom fabrication and leak detection technology."

The Woodlands, Texas-based company's primary traditional end markets are oil and gas, and district energy (heating and cooling). Its newest end market is the AI-enabled data center market.

District energy systems have "one or more central plants producing hot water, steam, and/or chilled water, which then flows through a network of insulated pipes to provide hot water, space heating, and/or air conditioning for nearby buildings," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

These systems, which are highly energy-efficient, are often found in urban central business districts, college campuses, airports, industrial complexes, and -- notably for the Middle East's rebuilding and modernization needs -- military bases.

Perma-Pipe has 14 operating locations across seven countries, with a heavy concentration in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East.

Revenue breakdown by country in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026:

U.S.: 28%

Canada: 23%

United Arab Emirates (UAE): 22%

Saudi Arabia: 22%

Other: 5%

Perma-Pipe looks poised to benefit from the rebuilding of the Middle East

Perma-Pipe is small enough that rebuilding contracts could send its revenue and earnings soaring. Moreover, it has a strong presence -- and, by extension, existing connections -- in the Middle East, a region that has been helping fuel its robust recent growth.

Indeed, Perma-Pipe has called growing its Saudi Arabia business a "strategic priority," and has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in the country. This makes good sense given that the country ranks as the largest economy in the Persian Gulf, driven largely by its massive oil production and exports.

A huge catalyst for its oil and gas market came in September 2025

In September, Perma-Pipe announced that its Saudi Arabian business unit had received formal technical and commercial approval from state-owned Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company.

"This approval significantly expands Perma-Pipe's business opportunities in the Kingdom, enabling the Company to directly serve the oil and gas sector," it said in the press release. Until this time, Perma-Pipe's access to the Saudi market was primarily limited to district heating and cooling. "With this new approval, the Company is now well-positioned to participate in Saudi Arabia's pipe coating market, the largest in the Middle East and among the largest globally."

A relatively new growth catalyst: AI data center market

Perma-Pipe has entered the data center market, which is experiencing explosive growth driven by the rapid adoption and advances in AI. It has won contracts in this business since at least 2025.

Revenue from this market is likely still a small share of its overall total, but it's growing rapidly. And with Perma-Pipe's expertise in cooling systems and leak detection systems, it has strong growth potential in this market, both in the U.S. and the Middle East.

Indeed, on March 19, Perma-Pipe issued a press release updating investors on its plans to accelerate growth by investing in a manufacturing facility in the Northeast U.S. region, primarily to serve AI data center customers. It expects the facility to become operational in the second quarter of 2026.

Perma-Pipe's Middle East ties provide an opportunity -- but also increase its risk level

In that same release, the company updated investors on the status of its Middle East operations. "Despite ongoing regional conflicts, our business operations have not been impacted. We have implemented comprehensive business continuity plans designed to mitigate potential risks and aim to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers and maintain operational stability and safety across all our facilities," CEO Saleh Sagr said.

Perma-Pipe's financials

On April 16, Perma-Pipe released its fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2025, which ended Jan. 31, 2026. For the year, net sales were $210.9 million, up 33% year over year. Growth was primarily driven by higher sales volumes in the Middle East and North America.

Net income was $17.0 million, up 89% from the prior year, translating into earnings per share (EPS) soaring 87% to $2.09. Growth was driven by higher sales, improved margins, and a lower effective income tax rate stemming from the mix of jurisdictions in which sales were made. Absent the latter factor, earnings growth was still strong with net income before income taxes surging 49%.

U.S. businesses usually pay significantly lower corporate income taxes in Saudi Arabia than in the U.S., which should be a long-term positive for Perma-Pipe's profits.

Backlog remains at historically high levels. It was $121.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025, down somewhat from $138.1 million at the start of the fiscal year.

The company does not provide guidance. But its backlog, combined with CEO comments in the earnings release, suggests it is poised for another great year in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Perma-Pipe stock has huge growth potential, but also a higher risk level

Perma-Pipe International has huge growth potential stemming from 3 main catalysts: (1) eventual rebuilding needs of the Middle East, (2) Middle East economic growth and modernization in general, and (3) the surging global AI data center build-out, which should be a multiyear phenomenon.

Moreover, the district cooling market in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in particular, is projected to grow at a good clip, as these countries build large-scale mixed-use projects.

However, the company's heavy concentration in the Middle East makes it vulnerable to risks stemming from the Iran war and future conflicts in the region. Its small size relative to competitors also increases its risk level. But with its growth dynamics and low P/E ratio, it is a stock that risk-tolerant investors might find attractive.

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Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.