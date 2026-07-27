Prediction: SK Hynix Stock Will Hit $1,000 by the End of 2027. Here's How.

Key Points

SK Hynix trades at a really attractive valuation and deserves a premium multiple for its solid bottom-line growth.

The memory stock could become a multibagger by the end of 2027 based on its earnings growth potential.

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SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) recently made its stock market debut in the U.S., and its shares have been volatile during the short time they have traded on the Nasdaq. The wild swings in SK Hynix's share price can be attributed to the recent rotation out of memory stocks.

However, savvy investors looking to buy a top semiconductor stock that could jump significantly over the next year and a half should consider looking past the recent volatility in SK Hynix. That's because shares of this South Korean memory giant are poised to jump significantly by the end of next year, potentially reaching $1,000.

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Let's see why that may be the case.

SK Hynix believes that the memory shortage could worsen in 2027

SK Hynix stock has jumped by a whopping 167% on the Korean stock exchange this year, as of this writing. The stock's phenomenal rally has been fueled by stunning growth in revenue and earnings. The company's profit increased by 5x year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while its revenue was up by almost 3x from the year-ago period.

The company has been capitalizing on the ongoing memory shortage, which has caused a significant spike in the prices of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash. SK Hynix controls 18% of the global NAND flash market, according to Counterpoint Research. Its share of the DRAM market is stronger at 29%.

So, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of both compute and storage memory. The good part is that the overall memory market's revenue is poised to jump substantially next year, as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand continues to overwhelm supply. TrendForce estimates that NAND flash revenue could hit $379 billion in 2027, while DRAM could jump to $903 billion. The combined value of these markets is anticipated to increase to $1.28 trillion next year from $843 billion in 2026.

Even SK Hynix estimates that the memory supply crunch could worsen in 2027, suggesting that prices will continue rising. This is precisely why I believe that SK Hynix stock is headed to $1,000 by the end of next year.

The math behind the $1,000 stock price prediction

We have already seen that SK Hynix has been growing at an incredible pace owing to the favorable demand-supply dynamics in the memory market. According to Yahoo! Finance consensus estimates, its earnings per share in 2026 could reach $24.65, followed by a 64% increase in 2027 to $40.47.

Of course, SK Hynix could deliver a much bigger increase in earnings next year on the back of a stronger jump in memory prices. But even if its earnings reach $40.47 per share and it trades at 25 times earnings at the end of 2027 (in line with the tech-focused Nasdaq-100's forward earnings multiple), its stock price will cross $1,000.

SK Hynix is trading at less than 8 times earnings right now, which means that investors are getting an incredible deal on this AI stock. A $1,000 stock price target suggests a jump of 6x in the next 18 months, which is why it would be a good idea to buy SK Hynix before it steps on the gas and becomes a multibagger.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.