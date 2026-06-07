Prediction: Shiba Inu Will Never See Its All-Time High Again. Here's Why.

Key Points

Shiba Inu currently trades 94% off its all-time high, clearly showing the market's declining interest.

The perfect combination of macroeconomic and industry factors likely won’t exist again.

Because of the community of supporters, it’s hard to say Shiba Inu will become worthless.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was once on a rocket ship to the moon. In 2021, the dog-themed cryptocurrency soared from a price of $0.0000000001684 at the start of the year to $0.00008845 at its peak in October. Even tiny sums of capital would've turned into life-changing wealth for those bold enough to bet on a speculative project.

The last few years, though, have been wildly disappointing. Shiba Inu currently trades 94% off its record (as of June 2). It seems the market is losing interest.

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I predict that this meme token will never reach its all-time high price again. Here's why.

Shiba Inu's best days are in the past

When Shiba Inu went on its incredible run in 2021, market conditions were perfect to support irrational exuberance from the investment community. COVID-19 stimulus checks and a near-zero federal funds rate laid the backdrop for excessive risk-taking, especially in this novel asset class that catered to the get-rich-quick crowd.

From an industry perspective, there was a lot of hype around decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible tokens. And crypto platform business Coinbase went public, bringing more attention to the market. A speculative fever was present. I'm not sure Shiba Inu will experience this same accommodative environment again.

From a fundamental perspective, it's clear that this cryptocurrency is seriously lacking, which might explain its disappointing price run in recent years. Electric Capital, a venture fund, ranks the top 100 cryptocurrencies based on developer activity. Shiba Inu doesn't crack the list, virtually eliminating the likelihood that it can launch innovative features that support adoption in the future.

Where will the price be in five years?

If Shiba Inu won't ever see its all-time high price again, attention then turns to its future prospects. Where will this token's price be in five years? While the easy answer is that the coin will become worthless, I'm not entirely sure it will.

Capital markets are unique in that two investors can look at the same exact asset and come up with totally different outlooks. Applying this thinking to Shiba Inu, it makes sense that there will still be a community of supporters who believe in the project enough to allocate capital to it.

For whatever reason, maybe these supporters think that developers will flock to the network and introduce new attributes that drive higher demand for the token. Or perhaps they believe coin-burning will accelerate, reducing outstanding token supply enough to move the price.

But I take a pessimistic view. The coin's price decline since hitting its 2021 peak reveals waning market interest. For long-term investors who want to own high-quality assets that can compound their money, it's best to avoid Shiba Inu.

Should you buy stock in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.