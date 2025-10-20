Prediction: QuantumScape Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

QuantumScape is developing a solid-state battery that could revolutionize the EV industry.

Recent manufacturing upgrades could help it produce batteries at a commercial scale.

In September, the company gave a first-of-its-kind demo of its solid-state battery.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

It's getting harder to know where the electric vehicle (EV) story is heading. Some say demand is fading, while others insist that a fully electric future is still just around the corner.

One challenge both camps seem to agree on, however, is battery technology. Indeed, between mining raw materials and building manufacturing plants, current EV batteries are expensive. They're also cumbersome, prone to fires, slow to charge, and limited in range.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If transportation is going fully electric, it needs a better battery. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) thinks it has built one: a solid-state battery that charges faster and could last longer than the typical lithium-ion.

The company has several prototypes, but it's struggled to commercialize a solid-state battery. Recent manufacturing developments, however, could be changing that -- and setting this stock up to soar over the next five years.

Scaling the Cobra separator could unlock commercial reality

In the past, QuantumScape's solid-state technology has worked in labs but has always been difficult to produce at a commercial level. It made investors bearish that the company would ever produce enough to become significantly profitable.

That changed dramatically in the middle of the summer when QuantumScape announced a huge upgrade to its manufacturing technology.

In its second-quarter 2025 conference call, management announced it had successfully implemented its Cobra solid separator into its prototype manufacturing line. The upgrade can significantly improve productivity -- about 25 times more than its previous equipment -- and help it eventually produce batteries at scale.

Following on the heels of this upgrade came the first real-life demo of a solid-state battery in September. Although the battery wasn't in a car -- it was in a motorcycle -- it proved that its technology can exist outside of labs in real-world applications.

The company isn't generating revenue, but it has enough cash to last until at least 2029. It could also have significant first-mover advantage if it can commercially market its solid-state battery before others.

The stock is risky, so conservative investors may want to hold off. But for aggressive investors betting on EV adoption, holding it for the next five years could pay off.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.