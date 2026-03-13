Prediction: One Surprise Winner Emerges as Strategic Reserves Are Released

Key Points

The U.S. will release 172 million barrels from the SPR to help offset the supply disruptions caused by the Iran war.

Energy Transfer benefited from the 2022 SPR release.

It should get a boost from the planned SPR release and replenishment.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Oil prices have surged in the wake of the war with Iran. The conflict has caused a major supply disruption as crude-carrying ships can't safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, the International Energy Agency has coordinated the release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from member nation reserves to help fill the gap, including 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

I predict that Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) will emerge as a surprising winner of the SPR release. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A trip down memory lane

The U.S. has released oil from the SPR several times since its establishment in 1975 to address supply disruptions caused by natural disasters and wars. The last one occurred in 2022. The U.S. released 180 million barrels from the SPR over six months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to offset the oil price surge related to the war.

Energy Transfer was a big beneficiary of the 2022 SPR release. The pipeline company operates extensive oil infrastructure along the U.S. Gulf coast, where the U.S. stores oil in four major storage facilities. Energy Transfer noted in 2022 that its Nederland terminal and related facilities served as crucial resources with access to the SPR. As a result, higher SPR volumes at the time fueled record transportation and terminal volumes at its Nederland and Houston terminals in the second and third quarters of 2022.

A plan to release and refill the SPR

The U.S. plans to release 172 million barrels from the SPR, which it expects will take 120 days based on the planned discharge rate. These volumes will likely flow through Energy Transfer's vast oil network, including its Nederland and Houston terminals. As a result, it should see higher earnings over the next couple of quarters as the U.S. releases these volumes.

Additionally, the U.S. plans to rapidly refill the SPR following this release. It has already arranged to replenish its strategic reserves with about 200 million barrels of oil over the next year, or 20% more than it expects to draw down. Energy Transfer is also a likely beneficiary of the rapid replenishment of the SPR, given the critical role its infrastructure plays in supporting this stockpile.

An SPR-fueled boost

Energy Transfer should see strong volume growth in its crude oil segment this year, fueled by higher oil prices and the SPR release and replenishment. That should drive faster earnings growth for the master limited partnership, which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form. That uptick in its growth rate could drive up Energy Transfer's unit price, enabling investors to potentially earn high-octane total returns this year.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.