Prediction Occidental Petroleum Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has a multitude of potential upside catalysts. From higher oil prices to Warren Buffett's buying to its non-oil growth drivers, the oil company has a lot of positives.

However, I see one factor potentially playing a major role in driving up Occidental's stock price in the coming years -- deleveraging its balance sheet. Here's why I think it could give the oil stock the fuel to soar over the next five years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Debt has been an issue for Occidental Petroleum over the years. It borrowed a boatload of money in 2019 to buy Anadarko Petroleum, but that move backfired the next year when crude prices crashed.

The company has been steadily reducing debt since then to shore up its financial position. However, it couldn't resist the opportunity to buy CrownRock last year. It spent $12 billion on the oil producer, $10.3 billion of which it funded with debt.

Occidental has worked hard to reduce debt following that deal. It has repaid $6.8 billion since the third quarter of last year, exceeding its target of repaying $4.5 billion of debt principal within 12 months of closing the CrownRock deal well ahead of schedule.

The company's next debt target is to reduce its principal balance below $15 billion. It ended the first quarter with over $25 billion of debt.

Occidental plans to sell non-core assets and allocate excess free cash flow after funding capital projects and dividends to repay debt. This strategy will steadily shift value from creditors to equity holders.

The company has a market cap of around $45 billion and more than $75 billion enterprise value, so a $10 billion shift in value from debt holders to equity investors could boost its value by over 20%. On top of the value shift, the debt reduction would reduce Occidental's interest expenses, boosting its earnings and free cash flow.

Debt reduction is one of Occidental's many upside catalysts. I think it could be a key driver of the stock price in the coming year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.