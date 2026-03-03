Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Will Be Worth More Than Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft Combined by 2030

Key Points

Nvidia is a key beneficiary of artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

Many of Nvidia's peers are the ones spending big.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most impressive companies we've ever seen. It is dominating the computing hardware realm and has become the primary option to run all of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) workloads that are coming online. However, we're still in the early innings of the buildout, leaving plenty of room for upside for Nvidia.

If projections pan out, Nvidia could transform into a massive company that is far larger than nearly every other company. This makes it a golden buying opportunity, but just how large can it get?

Nvidia believes AI spending will skyrocket over the next five years

Nvidia made a jaw-dropping projection that global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030. That's a bold call, but what does it mean for Nvidia's stock?

For 2025, the company projected global data center spending to be about $600 billion. For fiscal year (FY) 2026, ending Jan. 25, it generated $216 billion in revenue. That equates to a 36% spending share.

If we assume that the projection ends up on the high end and Nvidia sustains its 36% spending capture, that would project revenue of $1.44 trillion. Nvidia generated a 54% profit margin in FY 2026, and if it maintains that level, it will deliver $780 billion in profits. If we assign a 30 times trailing earnings multiple to that, we would get a stock that's worth $23.4 trillion.

That's an absurdly large company, especially considering Nvidia has a market cap of less than $5 trillion now. However, there is a financial basis behind it if projections go as expected and Nvidia maintains its market share.

It also brings up an interesting comparison: the "Magnificent Seven" cohort. The current combined market cap of the other Magnificent Seven stocks is $16.3 trillion.

So, Nvidia has a chance to be worth a lot more than its peers combined right now by 2030. That's huge value creation, and it's all thanks to the spending from various AI hyperscalers. Nvidia is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity, and investors can't miss it. The odds of its living up to this exact projection are remote, but it shows that Nvidia will still be a fantastic stock to own, even if it falls short.

Nvidia will undergo some monstrous growth over the next few years, and I'm confident it will outperform every stock in the market. AI spending isn't slowing down, so neither should your Nvidia investing.

