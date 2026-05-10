Prediction: This Nvidia-Backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company Might Be the Next Meme Stock. Here's Why It's Actually a Buy at $13 Per Share.

Key Points

Nvidia and Nokia are working together to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to radio access networks.

Nokia's latest financial results showcased strong growth amid AI-driven demand.

Nokia stock recently hit a 16-year high.

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Evolving from its roots in industrial and electronics equipment, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has long been a cornerstone of global connectivity. Once a dominant force in mobile handsets that defined an era of brick phones, the company has quietly reinvented itself as a leader in network infrastructure.

Amid the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI), Nokia has forged a partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) that could propel the company far beyond its legacy telecom roots. This strategic pivot raises an interesting question for investors: Is Nokia simply riding a wave of AI hype, or does it offer a rare opportunity to buy a meme stock with genuine substance?

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Taking a trip down memory lane: Nokia's rise and fall

You probably remember Nokia as a popular mobile phone maker from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Its phones were synonymous with reliability and innovation, and powered the first wave of mass-market wireless communication. At its peak, Nokia commanded 40% of the global mobile phone market.

By the mid-2000s, however, the arrival of Apple's iPhone and Alphabet's Google Android ecosystem exposed Nokia's struggles to keep pace with touchscreen smartphones and app-driven software. The company's market share eroded, and in 2014, Nokia sold its mobile division to Microsoft.

While most investors assumed this would be the end of Nokia, the company actually pivoted its focus entirely to telecommunications infrastructure. Today, it builds 5G radio access networks (RAN), optical systems, and IP (internet protocol) routing solutions that power everything from urban broadband to enterprise connectivity.

Why did Nvidia invest in Nokia?

In October, Nvidia invested $1 billion in Nokia through new stock issued at a price of $6.01 per share. Their collaboration will integrate Nvidia's GPU-powered AI platforms directly into Nokia's RAN portfolio. The goal is to create commercial solutions that embed AI into mobile networks -- enabling smarter, more efficient 5G-advanced and future 6G systems.

Together, Nvidia and Nokia are working on building AI-RAN that optimizes spectrum usage, reduces energy consumption, and handles surging data traffic from expanding AI workloads. The deal positions Nokia as a bridge between traditional telecom environments and the AI economy -- injecting fresh capital and new credibility into its evolution.

Why did Nvidia choose to partner with Nokia over other telecom players? While competitors like Ericsson or Huawei offer similar infrastructure, Nokia's track record in open, cloud-native architectures and its willingness to co-develop AI-driven product lines alongside Nvidia are among the reasons it stands out.

In my view, this move signals that Nvidia sees networks as one of the next frontiers in AI distribution. In other words, AI applications won't be confined to massive server farms anymore. The technology needs to extend to the edge -- powering real-time applications in autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, and immersive mobile experiences.

Is it too late to buy Nokia stock?

Nokia's relationship with Nvidia gives it more than a financial boost. Working with the undisputed king of AI hardware opens transformative doors into the AI landscape for it. Through Nvidia, Nokia gains an accelerated exposure to opportunities across data center networking and edge computing.

These gains won't be merely incremental. Nokia is fundamentally expanding its addressable market -- becoming aligned with the multitrillion-dollar AI infrastructure boom. By embedding AI computing capabilities into radio networks, it can diversify away from its legacy cyclical telecom business and differentiate itself from an intensely competitive landscape.

As for the stock, shares of Nokia have undeniably become a momentum play. Shares have rocketed from multiyear lows around $4 to highs near $13 in recent months -- hitting 16-year peaks following strong first-quarter earnings that highlighted AI progress and cloud growth.

While the Nvidia announcement ignited Nokia's renaissance, subsequent optimistic guidance fueled by data center demand has sustained its generous share price appreciation. Now, retail investors are piling in amid a comeback narrative circling online. Nokia certainly has meme-stock vibes: viral sentiment, sharp gains, and a nostalgic brand identity.

I see the company's underlying fundamentals differing from pure hype plays. Nokia's revenue is showing signs of growth in AI-adjacent segments, and the Nvidia partnership provides a tangible long-term catalyst.

Is it too late to buy Nokia stock? Not necessarily -- the AI-RAN rollout remains in its early innings, with meaningful revenue years away as AI infrastructure build-outs continue. With that said, investing in Nokia carries speculation risk: Execution on 6G timelines, competition in a commoditized telecom market, and broader AI valuation premiums could put pressure on its shares.

Chasing momentum often leaves retail investors holding the bag at inopportune times. That said, I think Nokia stock still offers a compelling blend of value and growth for those with long-term investing horizons. For those who are comfortable with volatility, a modest position could prove rewarding as AI infrastructure matures over the next decade.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.