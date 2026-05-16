Prediction: NuScale Power Stock Is a Buy Before 2027 Due to This $1.75 Trillion Opportunity

Key Points

Artificial intelligence is energy intensive.

Nuclear stocks like NuScale Power are poised to benefit.

The upcoming SpaceX IPO could have surprising benefits for NuScale.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

SpaceX is expected to go public this summer at a valuation that could reach $1.75 trillion. With up to 30% of shares being reserved for smaller retail investors, millions will have the chance to invest in SpaceX stock.

The SpaceX IPO should be great news for nuclear power stocks like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). Why? SpaceX and its new horde of capital will put a spotlight on the exact problem that NuScale is racing to solve.

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Here's how the SpaceX IPO could help NuScale Power

There's an opportunity for SpaceX to achieve a $1.75 trillion valuation this summer, making it one of the biggest IPO stocks in history. But this isn't the opportunity you should be paying the closest attention to. In fact, SpaceX has yet to officially file a public prospectus, making its full financial situation clear for potential investors. In the meantime, investors should consider which stocks are set to benefit from SpaceX's historic IPO.

I already detailed how SpaceX's fresh cash from a public share sale -- which some experts believe could reach $75 billion -- will create a massive spending spree, benefiting two stocks in particular. But it's not just cash that SpaceX will be deploying; it's also attention. Following its IPO, SpaceX is expected to pursue some truly wild growth opportunities, including a human base on the moon and orbital data centers. It's the latter -- orbital data centers -- that could end up generating plenty of positive buzz for NuScale Power.

Data centers are energy-intensive, largely because they require so much cooling. SpaceX wants to launch data centers into space, taking advantage of space's low ambient temperatures.

I'm not sure SpaceX will ever be able to make orbital data centers a reality. "Developing its space-based ​orbital data ⁠centers is one of the major drivers behind SpaceX's IPO plans, as the endeavor is ​expected to be highly capital-intensive and technologically ​challenging," observes a recent report from Reuters. Many physicists worry about radiation and other space-based challenges.

Regardless of whether SpaceX is successful in this regard, it will surely bring new attention to the AI industry's desperate need to either reduce the energy intensity of data centers or bring new energy sources online. While relatively unproven and innovative versus conventional power plants, NuScale's approach to nuclear -- which uses small modular reactors, or SMRs -- has far more real-world proof points than orbital space centers. Two SMR plants are already operational in Asia, and many dozens are currently in the financing, permitting, or construction stages worldwide.

The AI industry's energy problem isn't going away. And major AI voices like Sam Altman have already thrown their weight behind SMR technology as a potential solution. As the only SMR developer in the U.S. with design approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is a serious player in scaling domestic SMR capacity. So while SpaceX's orbital data center dreams may never come to fruition, the company's increased spending and PR should spotlight the exact problem that NuScale is racing to solve.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.