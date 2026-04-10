Prediction: The Nasdaq Will Recover From This Correction Before the End of 2026. History Says Buy These AI Stocks Now.

Key Points

Technology stocks are volatile, creating a tough environment as investors identify value traps versus dip opportunities.

Some AI stocks sold off, but for the wrong reasons, providing a rare opportunity to buy asymmetric upside at a discount.

Three chip stocks stand out among a crowded field as the AI infrastructure era comes into focus.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

When corrections hit the stock market, crowds tend to form around the obvious: megacap blue chips, diversified business models, and brand moats. This playbook works, but I think it may already be priced into technology stocks.

The most lucrative opportunities in the Nasdaq Composite's (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) recovery don't necessarily require identifying the safe stocks. It's finding which stocks are being punished for the wrong reasons but still stand to benefit from multi-year secular artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds at a discount.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A custom silicon maker nobody talks about

Nvidia has been the top name in the semiconductor arena for more than three years now. Few investors understand that hyperscalers like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are building their own custom AI chips to reduce GPU dependency on external suppliers.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is helping to enable this shift. The company rests at the intersection of two trends quietly supporting the AI infrastructure supercycle: custom ASIC design and optical interconnects. Marvell's data center revenue isn't correlated to AI spending in the most obvious way. Rather, the company's growth is tied to the direction of AI budgets, depending on required architectures as use cases and applications move toward deployment.

Acceleration across AI infrastructure buildouts provides structural advantages to Marvell, regardless of which specific models and chip designs win the most market share.

AI memory is the new bottleneck

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the most cyclical names in the AI conversation, which is exactly what makes it interesting right now. Historically, semiconductor memory has been treated like a commodity. However, expanding AI workloads are changing the entire memory and storage demand profile.

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) has a finite supply base and a growing structural demand beyond its core consumer electronics applications. The market continues to perceive Micron's AI-adjacent revenue as a mere feature of its business rather than the backbone.

The cyclical label around Micron is compressing its valuation. Meanwhile, structural demand for the company's DRAM and NAND chips is building a durable floor.

The sneaky thing about Micron's upside is if the Nasdaq manages to bounce back by year's end, the company will likely recover more than its peers because it's been discounted twice already -- once for being cyclical and once for the macro drawdown.

A mispriced compounding platform

While Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) isn't discussed the same way as Nvidia, the company arguably has the most durable AI profile of any major chip company. Broadcom's custom ASIC business is not speculative or imaginary. It's under a long-term contract with a growing number of hyperscalers, including Google's TPU program and OpenAI's accelerator ambitions.

What makes Broadcom unique is that its data center revenue is layered on top of a networking and software business that generates cash flow regardless of AI cycle timing. Investors worrying about accelerating capital expenditures from big tech tend to discount Broadcom's exposure as structurally de-risked compared to pure-play AI names.

During a recovery, the market tends to rerate platform compounders more aggressively because they were indiscriminately sold off during the harshest periods of the correction. In my eyes, Broadcom fits this narrative perfectly.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.