Prediction: The Nasdaq Will Hit New All-Time Highs This Year. This Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Own When It Does.

Key Points

Throughout 2026, investors have rotated meaningful capital away from growth stocks.

While big tech has fallen out of favor for now, some artificial intelligence (AI) leaders look well-positioned to lead a comeback in the Nasdaq.

Nvidia's core data center business and aggressive new investments make it a compelling long-term opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Over the last few years, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has surged to record highs amid the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Just months ago, the index looked unstoppable -- propelled by a relentless wave of enthusiasm for tech innovation transforming everything from data centers to consumer devices.

As often happens in bull markets, a sharp correction eventually ensued. In March, the Nasdaq pulled back amid a flurry of macroeconomic uncertainties: persistent inflation, shifting interest rate expectations, and profit-taking by growth investors who had ridden the AI wave for years.

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I think this correction will prove temporary, and by the back half of 2026, the Nasdaq could not only reclaim its highs but also sustain all-time records through the end of the year. Meaningful catalysts are already visible as corporate AI budgets expand and executives see tangible returns from efficiency gains. Meanwhile, global data center construction is accelerating -- expected to reach over $700 billion this year alone, driven by just five hyperscalers.

History shows that stock market indices do not stay deflated when innovation cycles are beginning to scale. Despite the volatility, the AI opportunity is still in its early innings, and the Nasdaq -- which is weighted heavily toward the very companies building this future -- should reflect that reality with a powerful rebound.

In my eyes, no stock is better positioned to ride a Nasdaq resurgence than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). As the largest company on the Nasdaq by market capitalization, Nvidia has an outsized influence on the index's daily moves.

This structural influence turns Nvidia into more than just a generic AI stock. The company essentially serves as an engine powering the Nasdaq. Investors seeking maximum participation in a Nasdaq bounce should own the stocks that move the needle most.

Nvidia has an unparalleled command of AI infrastructure

At the heart of every major AI breakthrough lies a need for massive computing power, and Nvidia has emerged as the most ambitious supplier of picks and shovels for this digital gold rush. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the de facto standard for training and deploying large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, and high-performance computing workloads.

While competitors have announced alternative accelerators, Nvidia's full-stack platform -- hardware, CUDA software ecosystem, and developer toolkits -- creates a structural moat that is difficult to penetrate.

Corporate enterprises and AI hyperscalers alike continue to place record orders because Nvidia's comprehensive solution suite delivers immediate performance advantages. As AI adoption rapidly continues to shift from experimentation to production scale throughout 2026, demand tailwinds are poised to intensify.

Nvidia's ability to capture incremental market share from accelerating AI capital expenditure (capex) positions the company to continue delivering revenue and earnings growth that outpaces the broader market -- directly lifting the Nasdaq in the process.

Nvidia's size has the power to amplify the Nasdaq

Nvidia isn't just some random stock trading on the Nasdaq. The company's near-$5 trillion market value plays a key role in shaping the Nasdaq's movements. Just look at how congruent the line movements are between Nvidia stock and the overall Nasdaq throughout the AI revolution.

In theory, a strong earnings report or a new product announcement from Nvidia could add hundreds of points to the Nasdaq in one trading session. These dynamics are especially on display during a recovery phase.

Should investor sentiment turn more consistently positive during the back half of 2026, capital should flow disproportionately toward the highest-conviction names. Investing in Nvidia is a way to buy leveraged exposure to a Nasdaq rebound, as its share price performance is a self-reinforcing driver of index gains.

Nvidia has an exciting runway ahead

Nvidia's financial strength provides a margin of safety that virtually no direct competitor has been able to match. The company's consistent free cash flow generation has helped build a rock-solid balance sheet; meanwhile, management's disciplined capital allocation has allowed Nvidia to invest in next-generation platforms without compromising profitability.

Upcoming product cycles -- centered on more efficient architectures and expanded use cases in robotics, autonomous systems, and enterprise software -- extend Nvidia's growth runway well beyond 2026.

To me, the Nasdaq's setup for the back half of 2026 is extremely compelling: A technology index poised to break out, led by the powerhouse whose success ultimately defines the AI era. Nvidia is not just one of the best AI stocks to own. I see it as the smartest way to bet on the Nasdaq's return to all-time highs.

In a Nasdaq recovery fueled by AI, Nvidia's combination of proven execution and forward growth visibility makes it one of the clearest ways to capture the Nasdaq's alpha from sector leadership.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.