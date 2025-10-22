Prediction: Moderna Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

Moderna's shares have been southbound for the past few years due to unimpressive financial results.

However, progress with the pipeline could significantly boost the stock over the next five years.

Long gone are the days when Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) would generate over $18 billion in annual sales from its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the past couple of years, the company's revenue and earnings have plummeted along with its stock price.

Moderna is eager to prove its success wasn't just a one-off. And the company could achieve that goal in the next five years, leading to substantial stock-market returns over this period.

Clinical progress could jolt the stock

Moderna's impressive work in the coronavirus market wasn't a fluke. The company's mRNA platform allows it to develop vaccines faster than traditional, non-mRNA ones. And partly thanks to the windfall it experienced from its COVID vaccine, Moderna ramped up research and development (R&D) spending and expanded its pipeline.

These efforts have already started to pay off. The company has recorded important clinical and regulatory progress lately. That includes the approval of its vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), mResvia.

However, over the next five years, Moderna should see even more clinical wins for therapies that have far more commercial potential. One of the company's leading candidates is mRNA-4157, a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine. In mid-stage studies, mRNA-4157 significantly reduced the risk of recurrence or death in melanoma patients when paired with Merck's Keytruda, compared to Keytruda alone.

mRNA-4157 is now undergoing a phase 3 study in this indication, but it's also being tested across many other types of cancer, including lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, and melanoma. This candidate's progress could power a strong streak of success for Moderna, leading to superior returns over the next five years.

Patience may pay off

Moderna has encountered some headwinds over the past couple of years. But the company's pipeline could get the stock out of trouble, as it allows the biotech to launch new candidates and generate significantly better financial results. The stock might not be performing well right now, patient shareholders could see significant gains down the road.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.