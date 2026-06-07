Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Could Go Parabolic After June 24. Here's Why.

Key Points

The rapid increase in memory prices isn't slowing down, and that's great news for Micron Technology investors.

Micron is likely to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report on June 24, driven by the favorable end-market dynamics.

The stock remains cheap despite jumping phenomenally so far this year, which is why it may be a good idea to buy it before it skyrockets.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been on a parabolic run in 2026, with shares of the memory specialist jumping by a whopping 174% as of this writing.

A parabolic jump refers to the rapid rise in a company's shares in a short time, akin to the right side of a parabolic curve. The sharp increase in memory prices explains the red-hot rally in Micron stock this year. The good news for investors is that the stock could get a major boost when it releases its fiscal 2026 third-quarter results on June 24. In fact, it won't be surprising to see it rise sharply once again following its upcoming quarterly report.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's see why that may be the case.

Memory prices are poised to keep growing at an incredible pace

The overwhelming demand for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers has created a severe shortage of memory chips. That's because AI chips deployed in data centers to run training and inference workloads require massive amounts of fast memory to transport enormous datasets.

As a result, memory manufacturers have been prioritizing the production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is deployed in AI accelerators. Since each gigabyte of HBM needs thrice the wafer capacity of conventional DRAM, there is a shortage of general-purpose memory chips needed in smartphones and personal computers (PCs).

Also, the lead times for hard disk drives (HDDs) reportedly stretch until the end of 2027, fueled by the huge data storage demand in AI data centers. This has led to a shortage in the NAND flash market, as AI data centers have been locking in the available supply of enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) to meet their requirements.

Not surprisingly, the rapid price increments in both DRAM and NAND are set to continue. Market research firm TrendForce estimates that DRAM prices could jump by 58%-63% in the second quarter of 2026. For comparison, DRAM prices rose by an estimated 98% in Q1. Meanwhile, the global NAND flash market's revenue rose 3.5x year over year in Q1. Even better, Gartner estimates that NAND flash prices could increase by 234% this year.

All this suggests Micron could crush Wall Street's expectations once again when it reports results.

Investors can expect another big earnings beat from Micron Technology

Micron has handsomely crushed Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters. The company expects $33.5 billion in revenue for fiscal Q3 at the midpoint of its guidance range, a potential increase of 3.6x over the year-ago period.

What's more, it anticipates a 10x year-over-year jump in non-GAAP earnings per share to $19.15 per share. The substantial jump in memory pricing in the first half of 2026, along with the expectation that shortages will persist until the end of the decade, paves the way for Micron to deliver stronger-than-expected results and guidance on June 24.

As this AI stock is trading at just 6 times forward earnings, it seems that the market may not have fully priced Micron's growth potential into the stock price. That's why growth-oriented investors can consider buying Micron's shares leading into its quarterly report, as its stunning rally is likely to receive a major shot in the arm after June 24.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.