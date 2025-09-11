Prediction: Micron Stock Will Soar Over the Next Three Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points Micron delivered strong growth in its most recent quarter, especially in high-bandwidth memory.

The company is one of the few domestic manufacturers of semiconductors.

It looks cheap at a forward P/E of just 10.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) isn't the hottest name in the semiconductor sector these days. After all, plenty of chip stocks get more attention than the integrated memory-chip maker, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel, but it's a mistake to overlook Micron's potential.

Microsoft's new $17.4 billion deal with Nebius Group for AI infrastructure is a reminder that there is still plenty of runway in the AI and chip sectors, as that $17.4 billion is going to be spent on hardware so that Microsoft Azure can handle the strong growth it's seeing for AI workloads and other computing infrastructure.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Micron doesn't make GPUs, but it does supply another key component for AI programs, high bandwidth memory (HBM), and it's seeing strong growth in that category. In its fiscal third quarter, which ended on May 29, the company said that HBM revenue grew nearly 50% sequentially, driving data center revenue to more than double year over year in the quarter. Overall revenue was up 37% year over year, and its adjusted operating margin nearly doubled.

In addition to its momentum, Micron has an advantage as one of the few American semiconductor companies to manufacture chips domestically. That already helped the company earn more than $6 billion from the CHIPS Act, and it's likely to give it preferred status with the Trump administration.

The biggest reason why Micron could soar

Micron is clearly seeing strong momentum, and there seems to be considerable runway in AI. However, the most attractive part of the stock is its valuation. Micron stock currently trades at a forward P/E of just 10, and earnings estimates for the stock have been moving higher.

We'll get an update from Micron later this month, and if the company impresses the market and beats estimates, we're likely to see double-digit gains from Micron, paving the way to more growth in the next three years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.