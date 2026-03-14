Prediction: The Metals Company Stock Is a Buy Before March 26

Key Points

TMC The Metals Company wants to harvest polymetallic nodules from the Pacific Ocean.

The NOAA recently determined its application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit was in compliance.

The company is estimated to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 26, 2026.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) offers a novel solution to a big problem: how to get all the metals necessary to make batteries for electric cars.

Battery metals, like nickel and cobalt, typically come from land-intensive mines that destroy natural habitats and exploit workers. TMC, however, wants to flip the script: Instead of getting these mines from the land, it wants to take them from polymetallic rocks on the deep ocean floor.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Trillions of these potato-sized rocks -- also called nodules -- are siting on the seabed, and TMC has rights to harvest a huge chunk of them. In fact, according to TMC's estimates, the company may have enough nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese under its control to power 280 million electric vehicles.

That's the big picture. The narrower one of today involves a regulatory process that TMC hasn't surpassed, and a potential international conflict with the path it has chosen to surpass it. However, a recent development in that regulatory process could ignite a rally soon -- or at least before it reports earnings on March 26.

The race to mine the seafloor

It's hard to overstate the opportunity in front of TMC: It could quite literally become the cornerstone supplier of a clean energy age, one in which its metals form the critical backbone of battery technology.

TMC's estimates show that it could have tens of billions of dollars worth of metals under its control, and the company has already demonstrated that its means of harvesting -- using robotic vacuuming -- works.

That said, the company faces two problems: the first regulatory, the second environmental.

The second directly influences the first: We simply don't know the scale of damage that deep-sea mining could have on the ocean's ecosystems. Indeed, we don't know enough about the deep sea to anticipate the consequences. Taking nodules could disturb seafloor sediments that could also kill or harm microorganisms, which could then affect larger organisms, like fish.

True, traditional land mining also causes damage, but if TMC is positioning itself as a supplier of clean energy materials, damaging ecosystems could be a PR nightmare.

That destructive potential is one reason the regulatory process has been so slow. The International Seabed Authority (ISA), the governing body over the deep sea, doesn't want to finalize a rulebook for mining nodules until it's confident the ecological effect will be minimal. It's not confident yet.

TMC is finding another way

TMC, however, is currently working around that lack of confidence through the U.S. government. The U.S. never ratified the treaty that created the ISA, which means it can explore its own rules for mining the deep sea. The Trump administration has prioritized the fast-tracking of deep-sea mining applications, and recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) determined that TMC's exploration and commercial application was in compliance.

That NOAA determination marks a huge milestone for TMC. Although it's still unclear when commercial operations could start, the U.S.'s new streamlined application process removes a major headwind that had prevented TMC from even moving forward.

TMC stock has dipped below recent 52-week highs. But this news, coupled with the U.S.'s need for critical metals, makes it a buy before it reports earnings at the end of March.

Should you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in TMC The Metals Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.