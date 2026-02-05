Prediction Markets Are Growing Across the United States. Here Are 3 Companies Tapping Into Their Popularity.

Key Points

DraftKings is using prediction markets to enter areas where sports betting isn't legal.

Flutter Entertainment is using prediction markets to expand its FanDuel platform.

Robinhood Markets is offering prediction markets to its young, digitally native customers.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings ›

Prediction markets are a fascinating development, since they allow a person to, basically, put their money where their mouth is. With money on the line, predictions are expected to be more reliable. That makes these markets a very attractive tool for assessing outcomes.

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) are all hoping to get in early on the prediction markets opportunity. Should you join in and buy one of these stocks?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What are these companies doing?

DraftKings offers prediction markets trading in all but three U.S. states. In the 47 other states, it offers sports markets, financial markets, or both.

Flutter Entertainment offers prediction markets through its FanDuel site. FanDuel offers prediction markets in all 50 states, with some states only offering finance, economics, and commodities prediction markets, and others adding sports predictions to the mix.

Robinhood Markets offers prediction markets in sports, finance, social events, and economics. It states that "Some contracts may not be available in every state or territory." Robinhood also states in its FAQ section on prediction markets that "Robinhood event contracts allow for speculation in prediction markets -- these are not bets."

However, there's no fundamental value to any prediction, so for most investors prediction markets will probably look a lot like a bet. This is the issue that long-term investors need to keep in mind when considering the value of prediction markets to companies (like Robinhood, DraftKings, and Flutter) that offer them.

Getting in early, or taking on too much risk?

Humans enjoy betting and have a tendency to get emotional. Investment bubbles are an example of this on Wall Street, with meme stocks the most recent headline-grabbing event. If you look at a meme stock like AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), you can see both the good and the bad sides of the equation.

Robinhood, DraftKings, and Flutter Entertainment are all jumping on what could turn out to be a short-term fad. A recession or a bear market could quickly turn hot prediction markets very cold. These companies are giving customers what they want, which is probably the right decision.

However, that doesn't mean that what customers want will turn into a huge, long-term opportunity for shareholders. Most investors should probably wait until prediction markets have been tested by tough economic times before deciding that this hot trend is the big reason to buy any stock.

Should you buy stock in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.