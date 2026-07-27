Prediction Markets Are Booming, Crypto Markets Are Not. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors

Key Points

Many people are trading prediction market contracts right now.

That means those same people are probably not taking on as many speculative bets in crypto.

The crypto market's cyclical bear market is at least partially to blame here.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Per CoinGecko's 2026 Q2 Crypto Industry Report, prediction markets, where people trade contracts based on real-world outcomes like elections and sports, saw $113.8 billion in volume in the second quarter of this year, up by a whopping 48.7% from Q1. During the same three months, spot trading volume on the top 10 centralized crypto exchanges fell by 27.9%, and prices of leading assets like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shed 25.4%, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) faling 14.2%.

Is this a case of unlucky timing for crypto, or is there a deeper problem?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

This dynamic isn't what it appears to be

The prediction market Kalshi's share of outcome markets volume climbed from 42.4% in Q1 to 58.9% in Q2, while Polymarket saw its share decline from 35.8% to 30.2%.

The capital that's at stake and fueling the competition between those platforms is not primarily sourced from crypto wallets. Bitget Wallet's recent analysis of 857,000 Polymarket users over 90 days found that 60% had never touched on-chain trading of crypto before joining the prediction market. In other words, these prediction markets are attracting fresh money as much as they might be siphoning it from crypto, so the crypto sector overall is probably losing significantly less of the speculative capital flows available than the divergence implies.

To be sure, crypto prices have tanked. The sector's total market cap ended June at $2.1 trillion, 52% below the October 2025 peak, and the crypto bear market that started after that month is still in full swing.

What if speculative capital actually leaves crypto?

If speculative dollars continue to avoid crypto, or start aggressively exiting crypto altogether, the question is where else those dollars might depart from and where they might come to rest. The answer to the latter is that the money will likely flow to other speculative areas, like sports betting (perhaps on prediction markets), artificial intelligence stocks, semiconductor and memory stocks, or even trading cards.

Regarding where in crypto the capital will come from, there are really only a few options.

Bitcoin has largely finished its shift from being a speculation vehicle to being an institutional balance sheet holding, and institutions are unlikely to indulge in much speculation, which means that Bitcoin is likely safe. Similarly, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has some capital locked in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) via institutions, which have kept buying through the crypto bear market rather than selling, and at its core, it's a coin that's designed for institutional use, so it isn't a venue for speculation.

Therefore, XRP is probably not going to be a source of capital.

Ethereum also experiences some institutional demand from spot crypto ETFs, but it's also a destination for some on-chain speculation, both for its meme coin segment and for its more serious (but still overwhelmingly speculative) segments like decentralized finance (DeFi). Given that its ETFs are much smaller than Bitcoin's, and that its DeFi projects have been bleeding capital for many months now, it's partly but not fully insulated from the appeal of yanking out capital to put it toward speculative opportunities in other sectors.

Solana probably is the most highly exposed of the crypto majors.

Its ecosystem runs almost entirely on investor speculation in low-cap tokens and endless capital rotations among meme coins. The investors who participate are exactly the people prediction markets are courting with event-driven wagers that scratch the same itch for gambling without actually playing casino games.

Hyperliquid did not get the memo

The cryptocurrency that will fare best in the face of prediction markets siphoning crypto capital is very likely to be Hyperliquid, which broke into the top 10 crypto assets by market cap in Q2 while nearly everything else fell sharply. Its HIP-4 upgrade went live May 2, adding the ability for users to create and trade outcome contracts. Rather than watch prediction market volume drift to competitors, Hyperliquid is absorbing it.

With that said, if the crypto sector remains in a bear market through the end of the year while prediction market volume keeps expanding quickly through the midterm elections, altcoins are very likely to weaken further, especially coins outside the top 10 by market cap, many of which may go extinct.

If crypto enters a new bull cycle during the next couple of quarters -- which is pretty likely -- the narrative of crypto lagging behind prediction markets will probably be forgotten pretty quickly.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.