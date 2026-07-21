Prediction: Mark Zuckerberg Will Make an Announcement on July 29 That Sends Meta Stock Soaring

Key Points

Investors are concerned about the size of Meta's aggressive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

While Meta has used AI to upgrade its advertising suite, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted that the company may begin leasing some of its excess computing capacity.

If Meta enters the cloud computing business, that could offset free-cash-flow pressure and diversify its revenue sources.

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It's been a tumultuous year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) investors. Despite the company's strong underlying ad revenue and user engagement metrics, the stock has been under meaningful pressure.

While the stock at one point cratered by as much as 20%, shares are now down just 2% year to date -- showing some degree of resilience as capital continues rotating toward companies that are viewed as clearer artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure winners. With its next earnings reported scheduled for July 29, I predict Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take that opportunity to announce a major strategic shift that could reframe Meta's role in the AI economy.

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Meta's AI spending is crushing its free cash flow

Meta's stock has been under pressure this year for one reason: the scale of its AI investments. The company is deploying unprecedented sums to build data centers, design custom silicon, and procure GPU clusters to support its AI initiatives.

Those capital expenditures have compressed its free cash flow in the near term. Investors are growing increasingly concerned about the potential timeline for Meta to deliver meaningful returns on this capital, especially amid questions about how AI will be monetized across the broader tech sector.

The result is a disconnect between Meta's operational performance and its stock price, as the market demands more visibility into how these infrastructure investments will ultimately drive sustained profitability rather than just consume it.

AI is already transformative for Meta

Over the last few years, Meta has done a respectable job of embedding AI into its advertising empire. New tools such as Advantage+ use machine learning to automate campaign optimization, audience targeting, and creative testing. This has brought measurable efficiency gains for advertisers while boosting Meta's own average revenue per user. AI-enhanced advertising is becoming an expanding slice of the company's overall business, underscoring Meta's ability to integrate frontier technology directly into its highest-margin segment.

What investors may be overlooking is that this same infrastructure build-out offers the opportunity for a natural business extension: monetizing some of that data center capacity by leasing compute to external clients. Once the heavy up-front investments in power, networking, and accelerators are made, adoption rates carry high incremental margins.

Leasing spare capacity would diversify Meta's revenue away from the cyclical advertising market, providing it with a more predictable, subscription-like income stream. Moreover, it would transform Meta from a solely consumer platform into a more comprehensive infrastructure enabler for enterprises.

Zuckerberg should announce a capacity deal on theearnings call/h2>

The most obvious potential catalyst for a sharp rebound in Meta stock could come from what Zuckerberg chooses to reveal on theearnings calllater this month. I think he will announce a significant capacity-leasing agreement with a frontier AI lab such as Anthropic or OpenAI.

Such a move would signal Zuckerberg's broader ambition to transform Meta into a true AI ecosystem rather than simply using the technology to make advertising more precise. By offering high-performance compute to a leading model developer, Meta would create new revenue, deepen strategic relationships beyond its suppliers, and generate network effects as more companies onboard to train and deploy on its infrastructure.

Throughout the AI revolution, investors have rewarded companies that took concrete steps toward ecosystem expansion. A credible announcement on theearnings callcould easily trigger a rapid rerating of Meta stock as investors revise their view of the company into one that is no longer just defending its advertising moat, but actively building the rails for the AI infrastructure era.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.