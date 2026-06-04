Prediction: Joby Aviation Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

Joby Aviation demonstrated a point-to-point flight of an electric air taxi in Manhattan -- the first ever to do so.

The company has a legitimate shot at flying eVTOLs commercially within the next five years.

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Like the Wright Brothers, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has beaten every air taxi start-up to the punch. Instead of the dunes of Kitty Hawk, however, Joby's big moment happened around the skyscrapers of New York City: In late April 2026, it flew the first point-to-point electric air taxi flight from JFK Airport to Manhattan in under 10 minutes.

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It's hard to overstate the significance of this event, not only for Joby but also for the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry as a whole. For decades, the dream of widespread urban air mobility has never lived beyond the imagination; now, investors can point to something concrete and say, "Look, this actually works."

Joby Aviation, along with Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and other eVTOL start-ups, is chasing a market opportunity that some value in the trillions of dollars. No eVTOL company has successfully obtained the FAA certification to start flying passengers commercially, but Joby is getting pretty close.

Seen through rose-tinted glasses, Joby will have secured FAA certification and established commercial routes in operation by 2031. In that most bullish case, Joby will be generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, possibly billions, proving that a 10-to-15-minute urban hop over sluggish traffic is worth the premium price.

Execution risks, however, abound; the path to unlocking billions in revenue won't be easy. Joby has to scale eVTOL manufacturing while balancing the realities of infrastructure and certification requirements. It also has to pique consumer demand while also proving that its air taxis are safe and reliable.

At this point, however, Joby has demonstrated such engineering expertise that it would genuinely shock me if it failed to establish itself as a leader in the air taxi market. Just how big that market will be -- or how profitable to Joby -- is still unknown. Investors should expect turbulence, but Joby appears to have a legitimate shot at reaching its destination.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.