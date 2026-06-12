Prediction: Joby Aviation Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years -- 1 Key Driver Behind the Rally

Key Points

Joby’s stock has gone nowhere since its public debut.

But it could take off once the FAA approves its first commercial flights.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a producer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Aug. 11, 2021. Its stock opened at $10.62 per share, set a record high of $20.39 on Aug. 4, 2025, but now trades at about $9. It initially impressed investors with its progress toward commercial eVTOL flights, but its luster faded amid delays and regulatory challenges. Elevated interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds exacerbated that pressure.

With a market cap of $9.2 billion, Joby still looks expensive at 83 times this year's sales. However, I believe one catalyst could drive its stock much higher over the next five years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Joby has plenty of irons in the fire

Joby's S4 eVTOL can carry a single pilot and four passengers, travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, and reach a maximum speed of 200 miles per hour. The S4 can travel faster and farther than its closest competitor, Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight eVTOL, because it uses tilt-rotor propellers that alternate between lifting and cruising modes. The Midnight is heavier because it uses separate propellers for lifting and cruising.

Joby has completed test flights in the U.A.E., South Korea, and Japan. It's already backed by big investors and customers, including Toyota (NYSE: TM), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and Uber (NYSE: UBER). Toyota will help Joby mass-produce its eVTOLs, Delta will use the S4 as a "last mile" airport-to-home air taxi service, and Uber will integrate those flights into its app. It also holds a $131 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

What's the big catalyst that will drive its stock higher?

Joby has plenty of irons in the fire, but it can't ignite them with the government's approval. Joby expects the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fully approve its first commercial flights in the U.S. in late 2026. It also plans to launch its first air taxi flights in Dubai this year, even though the Middle East conflict might disrupt and delay those plans.

If the FAA finally clears Joby's S4 for commercial flights, its revenue could skyrocket over the next few years as its eVTOLs replace traditional helicopters. That's why analysts expect its revenue to surge from $53 million in 2025 to $458 million in 2028.

But that could just be the beginning. According to Eve Air Mobility's recent Global Market Outlook, there could be 30,000 eVTOLs in the air carrying three billion passengers globally by 2045. So even though Joby's stock looks expensive today, it could still soar a lot higher. Assuming it matches analysts' expectations through 2028, grows its revenue at a 30% CAGR through 2031, and trades at 30 times its current year's sales by the final year, its stock could more than triple over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.