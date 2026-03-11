Prediction: IonQ Will Be the First Quantum Stock to Prove the Bears Wrong

Key Points

IonQ's revenue grew at an incredible pace last quarter.

Analysts are forecasting a big surge in its revenue in the coming years.

IonQ's quantum computing technology gives it an advantage that should help it sustain strong long-term growth, potentially leading to a nice jump in its stock price.

Quantum computing is a nascent technology that's currently in an experimental phase, thanks to the high cost of quantum computers, which limits them to certain specialized applications such as drug discovery, cryptography, financial and risk modeling, and supply chain solutions. Additionally, quantum computers' sensitivity to environmental factors makes them prone to errors.

However, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a company that develops and builds quantum computers using trapped-ion technology, is likely to prove the doubters wrong and could play a central role in bringing quantum computing to the mainstream. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case.

IonQ's results suggest its quantum computers are gaining traction

IonQ's trapped-ion technology enables the company to build quantum computers with low error rates. That's because the qubits (which are the basic unit of information used in quantum computing) in trapped-ion quantum computing are stored in a vacuum, enabling them to sustain their fidelity for longer periods.

IonQ pointed out on its latest earnings call that it can deliver quantum computers "at a far more accessible cost for both commercial and government customers" thanks to this technology. The company noted that in September 2025 that the cost of each quantum computing system that it manufactures is less than $30 million, well below the $1 billion that's needed to manufacture systems based on the superconducting quantum computing technology.

IonQ's systems can be deployed with minimal cooling requirements and in standard data center racks, which explains why they are way cheaper than other technologies that require specialized cooling infrastructure and a huge real-estate footprint, limiting their adoption. All this explains why IonQ is pushing the envelope in quantum technology, and that's resulting in impressive growth for the company.

IonQ claims that it is the first publicly traded quantum computing company in history to achieve more than $100 million in annual revenue. Its 2025 revenue came in at $130 million, which was triple the revenue it generated in 2024. IonQ is confident it will achieve solid growth in 2026, as evidenced by its guidance of $225 million to $245 million.

The company should be able to sustain such terrific growth rates in the future as well. Its focus on enhancing the computational power of quantum computers by lowering error rates and achieving a 5 times increase in the number of logical qubits created between 2028 and 2029 to scale up calculations, enabling IonQ's machines to solve more complex tasks, should be a tailwind.

So, it is easy to see why analysts have become bullish about IonQ's prospects and anticipate a strong acceleration in its growth going forward.

Should you buy the stock right now?

IonQ stock surged impressively following its latest quarterly report. The 12-month median price target of $65 points to a potential 82% jump from current levels, according to 14 analysts covering the stock.

However, investors should be aware that they will have to pay a handsome 77 times sales if they are looking to invest in this quantum computing stock right now. Additionally, IonQ has been volatile and is trading 56% off its 52-week high set in early October last year.

The good part is that IonQ can justify its valuation due to the lucrative growth opportunity in the quantum computing market, which could see a whopping 18 times increase in revenue from $4 billion in 2024 to $72 billion in 2035, according to McKinsey.

As such, growth-oriented investors with a risk appetite could consider buying IonQ stock. It has the potential to be a long-term winner, driven by the mainstream adoption of quantum computing technology.

