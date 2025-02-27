Prediction: Innovative Industrial Properties Will Beat the Market. Here's Why

In this insightful video, Tyler Crowe, and Jason Hall evaluate Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a REIT focused on medical-use cannabis facilities. They provide ratings on various aspects of the business and discuss whether IIPR is a solid investment opportunity for the future.



*Stock prices used were the prices of Jan. 22, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 27, 2025.







Should you invest $1,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in Innovative Industrial Properties, consider this:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Innovative Industrial Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,553!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.