Prediction: Eli Lilly Stock Will Hit This Price by the End of 2026

Key Points

Eli Lilly's new oral obesity drug, Foundayo, removes many of the barriers that have limited GLP-1 adoption, potentially expanding the addressable market well beyond injectable treatments.

Billions of dollars in new manufacturing capacity, combined with LillyDirect distribution and lower-cost pricing, suggest the company is positioning itself to serve a much larger patient base ahead.

Competition from Novo Nordisk, execution risk, and a premium valuation are real concerns, but the combination of broader access, increasing production, and improving affordability supports Eli Lilly's case.

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Most coverage of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) focuses on one number: how much weight its drugs help people take off. The question that matters more for the rest of 2026 is a different one. How many people can now access those drugs in the first place? That shift, from a science story to a drug access story, is the reason I think the stock has room to climb before the year is out.

A weight loss pill changes who Eli Lilly can reach

In April, the FDA approved Foundayo (orforglipron), the first GLP-1 pill for weight management that a person can take at any time of day with no food or water restrictions. That last detail carries more weight than it seems. Injectable treatments need refrigeration, needles, and a comfort with self-injection that keeps a lot of would-be patients on the sidelines. A daily pill strips away those barriers. Eli Lilly started shipping Foundayo through its own LillyDirect platform within days of approval, with self-pay pricing that starts near $149 a month for the lowest dose.

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For newer investors, here is why the format is such a big deal. An oral drug is cheaper to make and far simpler to ship at scale than an injection. That means Eli Lilly can serve markets where cold-chain logistics have made injectable versions hard to distribute, including large parts of the world that the current obesity drug boom has barely reached.

Building the supply before the demand shows up

Eli Lilly committed $27 billion to four new U.S. manufacturing sites, a plan its leadership called the largest pharmaceutical expansion in the country's history. Three of the four focus on small-molecule production, the category that includes pills like Foundayo. Most companies wait for demand to prove itself before they pour concrete. Eli Lilly is doing the reverse. To me, that says a lot about how much conviction management holds in what is coming next.

Government and insurance deals widen the funnel

Eli Lilly also reached an agreement to lower costs for Medicare beneficiaries, who can pay as little as $50 a month for Zepbound and Foundayo. Pair that with commercial savings cards near $25 a month, and the company is going straight at the loudest complaint about this entire drug class: the price. Every dollar of friction removed turns a hesitant patient into a filled prescription, and filled prescriptions are what compound into revenue.

Access, not efficacy, is the wall this whole category keeps running into, and Eli Lilly is spending real money to knock it down from three directions at once: the pill format, its own pharmacy, and the payer deals.

The risks worth naming

No honest prediction skips the other side of the ledger. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is fighting to defend its own obesity drug franchise, and a price war between the two could pressure margins as both chase the same patients. Eli Lilly shares trade at a rich valuation, leaving a thin margin for error if a launch stumbles or a trial reads out weakly. Building four plants at once also carries execution risk that will not be resolved within a single year. A reader weighing this stock should size the position with those hazards in view.

Where the stock could go by the end of 2026

Shares changed hands in early July near $1,213, not far below an all-time high close to $1,230 set in late June. My prediction is that Eli Lilly finishes 2026 near $1,400, a gain of about 15% from that level. The call leans less on the next quarterly beat and more on the flywheel taking shape: a pill that reaches people injections never could, factories built in advance to feed that demand, and pricing deals that clear the road ahead.

The action for investors here is patience over precision. You do not need to pinpoint the exact quarter when Foundayo hits its stride. This setup rewards those who own the business while its access engine scales. The competition and the premium price tag are real, so position sizing matters. But the direction of travel looks clear to me, and $1,400 by year-end is a target I would not bet against.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.