Prediction: Dutch Bros Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

Dutch Bros delivered another outstanding earnings report.

Dutch Bros stock is expensive.

Management expects to double store count by 2029.

It's been a peculiar earnings season thus far. Many high-growth stocks have been falling, including coffee chain company Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The company reported outstanding results, but the stock is down 19% over the past three months, and up only a mediocre 2% for the year, despite explosive growth.

Here's why that's happening, and why I expect that to change over the next five years.

Quick and custom coffee

Dutch Bros has cultivated a distinctive company culture with quick and friendly service focused on cold drinks. It has its own custom beverages and an expanding food menu, and its fleet of stores is almost entirely drive-thru, leading to a cost-efficient and fast model.

Just look at the results to understand the opportunity. In the 2025 third quarter, sales increased 25% year over year, with same-shop sales up 5.7%. Same-shop transactions were up 4.7%, a stellar achievement, because it means that there's higher engagement, whether through new customers or existing customers buying more frequently.

Dutch Bros stock fell after the report, likely because it's expensive. It already trades at a P/E ratio of 107, and that's hard to support under almost any conditions.

However, as earnings rise, the stock will be able to rise more without sending the valuation to the stratosphere. If you can imagine an economy under less pressure, and Dutch Bros recreating these results in a fleet that's double today's store count, you can envision how Dutch Bros can skyrocket.

Management's goal is to nearly double today's store count to 2,029 stores by 2029, and as it expands and generates higher sales, its stock should reflect that.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.