CCJ

Prediction: Cameco Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

June 25, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Lee Samaha for The Motley Fool->

Energy policy, particularly regarding renewables and nuclear energy, tends to behave like an oil tanker; it takes a long time to turn around, but when it does, it gains significant momentum.

That's how investors might view investing in the nuclear industry, particularly a company like Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), which specializes in uranium, fuel services, and nuclear power technology and services. Here's why the stock makes sense for long-term investors now.

Why nuclear power is a great investment

This may seem like a peculiar argument, but hear me out. Nuclear power will grow precisely because policymakers will continue to favor investment in renewables. The argument rests on the idea that atomic power complements renewable power.

It is complementary in three significant ways. First, they both use zero-carbon emission fuels. Second, they both enable energy security, as they don't rely on fossil fuels obtained elsewhere. Third, and most importantly, nuclear helps compensate for the fundamental intermittency of renewable energy.

Nuclear power is reliable

To illustrate the last point, here are U.S. Department of Energy figures for capacity factor (the power a plant produces compared to its maximum potential during a period without interruption). Nuclear power is so reliable that it produced 18% of the electricity in the United States in 2023 despite accounting for only 8% of the country's total capacity.

Energy Source

Capacity Factor

Nuclear

92.3%

Geothermal

59.9%

Natural Gas (combined cycle)

42.6%

Coal

34.5%

Hydroelectric

34.3%

Wnd

23.4%

Solar

17.2%

Data source: U.S. Department of Energy

That reliability is driving investment in nuclear energy, even as investment in renewable energy grows, such that its reliability offsets the intermittency of renewable energy. All of this is excellent news for Cameco, a company that's positioning itself as the leading pure-play investment in nuclear energy.

An investor thinking.

Image source: Getty Images.

Its mix of uranium production, refining, and conversion services for reactors, along with a 49% stake in the nuclear power services company Westinghouse, makes it a go-to investment option for the growth of the nuclear industry.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
