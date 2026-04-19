Prediction: The Biggest Winners of 2026 Are These 5 AI Stocks Nobody's Paying Attention to Right Now

Key Points

The pick-and-shovel AI money is in the "plumbing," like circuit boards, power systems, and fiber networks.

TTM Technologies and Bel Fuse are seeing real growth from AI infrastructure demand.

Government spending is a major tailwind, but execution risk is real.

10 stocks we like better than Calix ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom isn't just about chips and chatbots. The boom should share some love with the hidden machinery making it all possible. Beneath the marquee AI stock names, a group of under-the-radar companies is quietly building the backbone of tomorrow's digital economy.

From circuit boards to fiber networks, these are the pick-and-shovel players powering AI's expansion, and they are where the real opportunity lies for your portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) makes printed circuit boards for AI servers, defense systems, and data center interconnects. Its data center computing segment grew 57% year over year in late 2025, and management has guided for an additional 66% increase in Q1 2026. It also holds a $1.61 billion aerospace and defense backlog, including a $200 million multiyear supply contract with Raytheon.

The company recently joined the S&P MidCap 400. This is the equivalent of a pick-and-shovel AI play -- without the valuation of one.

2. Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) has reorganized into two business units: Aerospace, Defense & Rugged Solutions, and Industrial Technology & Data Solutions. The reorganization reflects where the company's revenue is actually going. It also recently acquired Methode Electronics' dataMate copper transceiver business to expand its position in high-density data center power delivery, one of the most constrained and valuable segments of the AI infrastructure stack.

Bel Fuse is not a household name, but it's becoming harder to build an AI data center without the components it makes.

3. Calix

Calix (NYSE: CALX) builds the software and hardware platform that powers broadband service providers -- the companies that actually run fiber networks to homes and businesses. In October 2025, Calix launched the next generation of its platform, built natively on Alphabet's Google Cloud with Vertex AI and Gemini models embedded directly into broadband provider workflows.

Calix invested over $100 million in AI capabilities since 2023. BEAD program funding, which is federal broadband deployment money, is expected to accelerate in 2026, and Calix is one of the primary beneficiaries. This is an AI infrastructure play that doesn't look like one.

4. Clearfield

Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) makes fiber connectivity solutions for broadband, data centers, and network infrastructure. Its new NOVA Platform -- launched in January -- is a high-density modular fiber ecosystem built for hyperscale data centers and broadband central offices. Two separate analyst firms upgraded or reiterated buy ratings on the stock, specifically citing visibility into the BEAD program.

Clearfield management has said that community broadband providers, which are their core customers, will deploy BEAD funds faster than Tier 1 operators because of their more agile structure. Their market is projected to grow from roughly $19.1 billion in 2022 to $29.7 billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate of 13.1%. In other words, Clearfield is set to gain significant exposure from consistent government funding.

The risk to be wary of here is execution. Guidance for Q2 is below some expectations, and the company is still integrating changes. It's not a smooth ride. But this is exactly the kind of smaller infrastructure growth stock that gets pulled up during a real rotation into real-economy growth.

5. BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) operates in national security AI, supply chain management, and digital identity verification: three areas attracting serious federal dollars. It acquired Ask Sage for $250 million to expand its government AI work. Analysts project over 20% revenue growth in 2026. The name sounds niche because it is niche, which is exactly why the market hasn't yet priced in the growth trajectory.

Be wary here: The stock has dropped sharply by about 36% year to date after reporting much weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue and facing analyst price target cuts. The decline has continued into April despite a broader market rally.

Should you buy stock in Calix right now?

Before you buy stock in Calix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Calix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 19, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.