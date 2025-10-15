Prediction: AST SpaceMobile Could Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile is building a satellite-to-smartphone broadband network.

The company plans to have as many as 60 satellites in orbit by 2026.

ASTS stock has skyrocketed over the past three years, but it could soar even higher if it can commercialize its technology.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is on a mission to build a space-based cellular broadband satellite network. With shares up 1,100% over the past three years, the stock has already rocketed to success.

But the stock is poised to soar even higher if the company can deliver on its bold vision to serve a huge market.

AST SpaceMobile could revolutionize global connectivity

Today's smartphones put previously unimaginable computing power in the hands of everyday consumers. But they can fail when you're beyond the reach of a cell tower.

AST SpaceMobile aims to change that. The company says it's building the first and only satellite-to-smartphone cellular broadband network, which will provide 4G and 5G connectivity "on land, at sea, and in flight," without any modifications to the smartphone.

AST SpaceMobile's satellites are designed to mimic the capabilities of terrestrial cell towers. The company plans to put 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by 2026 to support cellular broadband service in the United States, Europe, Japan, and other markets. The company already has inked partnerships with some of the largest cellular carriers in the world, including Vodafone and Verizon.

AST SpaceMobile has funding in place to support its ambitious near-term plans, with more than $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of June 30. Management is expecting revenue between $50 million and $75 million for the second half of 2025, and things could ramp up quickly from there. On average, analysts are expecting $255 million in revenue for 2026.

The total addressable market is vast, though the company would not capture it all. AST SpaceMobile is targeting 5 billion mobile subscribers globally, along with the millions of people who don't have access to mobile broadband. According to Future Market Insights, the global wireless telecommunication services market is projected to soar from $1.4 trillion in value in 2025 to $2.8 trillion by 2035. If AST SpaceMobile is successful, the company could revolutionize global communications and deliver out-of-this-world returns for investors.

Josh Cable has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.