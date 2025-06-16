Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Lead the Next Tech Bull Market

For much of the last two years, a small concentration of mega-cap artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have played a major role in sending the stock market to new highs. Among the biggest winners were Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are considered the industry gold standard for generative AI hardware, and cloud hyperscalers and others in big tech just couldn't stop buying these pricey chipsets. While GPUs are still very much in demand, I think a new chapter is quietly unfolding within the broader AI storyline.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's explore why the AI opportunity is more than just chips. From there, I'll go into detail about why I see Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) as a breakout candidate to lead the next bull market.

It's not just about chips anymore

When the AI revolution kicked off about two-and-a-half years ago, Nvidia was the default option when it came to purchasing GPUs. But over the last couple of years, competition has started to creep into the semiconductor market.

Advanced Micro Devices is Nvidia's most direct rival in the AI data center market. However, all the cloud hyperscalers that I referenced above are also investing heavily into custom silicon in an effort to migrate from an AI architecture that's entirely built on Nvidia's backbone.

In my view, GPUs aren't becoming less important by any means. However, with the introduction of so many new chips, I do think the semiconductor landscape is becoming commoditized. At this point, AI developers know that they need to keep buying chips. I think the bigger use case for these companies is becoming rooted in figuring out how to manage these GPU clusters amid ongoing AI infrastructure buildouts.

This is where Oracle identified an opportunity early on, and the company's results are starting to show a clear pattern.

Oracle is building a transformative infrastructure services platform

On June 11, Oracle reported earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full 2025 year (ended May 31). For the year, Oracle generated $57.4 billion in revenue -- an increase of 8% year over year. I understand that this growth rate pales in comparison to Nvidia and its "Magnificent Seven" peers.

So, why am I so optimistic about Oracle? The answer lies deeper in the company's financial profile. Oracle's fastest-growing business is its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), which essentially provides a cloud-based network to access high-performance GPU architectures inside data centers.

This is a unique and savvy opportunity for Oracle, as it provides customers with an efficient and capex-light model to access GPUs for compute without having to invest time and money into constructing their own AI data center. During fiscal 2025, Oracle generated $10.3 billion from its IaaS segment, which represented growth of 49% year over year.

While this level of growth is impressive, Oracle's management is guiding for even further momentum. During theearnings call Oracle CEO Safra Catz said that cloud infrastructure growth should eclipse 70% during fiscal 2026, thanks to strong remaining performance obligations (RPO), which are expected to soar by more than 100%.

Is Oracle stock a buy right now?

Following the fourth-quarter earnings report, shares of Oracle popped and reached new all-time highs. Normally, I don't encourage investing in a stock when there is so much momentum fueling the share price.

But as Catz told investors during theearnings call "Oracle is well on its way to being not only the world's largest cloud application company -- but also one of the world's largest cloud infrastructure companies." To me, Oracle had the foresight that access to compute was going to be a problem as chip manufacturers worked tirelessly to fulfill supply constraints for GPUs.

Given the strong outlook from Oracle's management, combined with infrastructure services becoming an increasingly important application in the broader AI market, I think Oracle is well-positioned for significant growth.

For these reasons, I see Oracle as a no-brainer right now, and think investors looking to capitalize on infrastructure as the next big growth trend in the AI realm should consider a position in the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.