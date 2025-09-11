Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be the Market's Biggest Winner by 2030

Key Points Nvidia controls 70% to 95% of the AI chip market, giving it a near-monopoly on powering artificial intelligence data centers.

The company believes data center spending could reach up to an estimated $4 trillion by 2030.

Nvidia sees AI and robotics as a combined "multitrillion-dollar opportunity," setting the stage for long-term growth.

Artificial intelligence investments are fueling a historic boom in tech, boosting both revenues and share prices to astronomical levels. Over the past several years, hundreds of billions of dollars have poured into AI infrastructure -- particularly semiconductors and data centers -- as demand for chatbots and AI-powered software has surged.

This trend is only accelerating. AI processor demand is poised to expand dramatically, with data center spending projected to reach as much as $4 trillion between now and 2030.

Amid this wave of investment, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the dominant force. Its share price climbed more than 1,200% over the past five years -- and it still has the potential to be the market's biggest AI winner by 2030. Here's why.

Why Nvidia is perfectly positioned

Skepticism is natural after such massive stock gains, but Nvidia's foundation in AI remains unmatched. The company is the clear leader in powering artificial intelligence data centers, holding between 70% and 95% market share in AI semiconductors. This dominant position will not be easily eroded and gives Nvidia an enormous advantage as AI demand continues to grow.

Another reason Nvidia's lead may be difficult to challenge is its software ecosystem. The company's CUDA platform (first introduced in 2006) has become the backbone for AI development. Thousands of machine learning and deep learning applications are optimized for CUDA, making it difficult for customers to switch to competing hardware. This software lock-in strengthens Nvidia's competitive position and gives it a longer runway than hardware dominance alone would suggest.

This combination of hardware and software dominance positions Nvidia to capture an enormous wave of spending ahead. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress estimates that companies will invest $3 trillion to $4 trillion in building and upgrading data centers by the end of the decade. As she put it, "We are at the beginning of an industrial revolution that will transform every industry."

Some analysts believe this spending could send Nvidia's financials soaring. Tech analyst Beth Kindig of I/O Fund projects Nvidia's data center revenue could reach $75 billion per quarter by the end of next year, and as much as $500 billion annually by 2028 -- a 335% increase from fiscal 2024.

And while AI data centers drive Nvidia's current growth, it has plenty of opportunity in the pipeline. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set the stage for Nvidia's future recently when he said, "We're working toward a day where there will be billions of robots, hundreds of millions of autonomous vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of robotic factories that can be powered by Nvidia technology."

Huang described robotics (which includes autonomous vehicles) and AI as a "multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity," alongside data centers. If even a fraction of that vision comes to fruition, it could be a significant catalyst for Nvidia beyond today's already remarkable growth trajectory.

The stock isn't without some some risks

Of course, no prediction is without risks. The biggest near-term challenge isn't competition, but the broader economy.

The latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the U.S. added just 22,000 jobs in August, far below estimates. The weak data, combined with downward revisions from July, sparked a pullback in Nvidia's stock, which slid about 6% in recent weeks.

If the economy slows further -- especially if unemployment climbs well above the current 4.3% -- corporate AI spending could pause, pressuring Nvidia's sales in the short term.

Still, history suggests downturns are temporary. The average U.S. recession since World War II lasted just 11.1 months, and stocks often rebound before the economy fully recovers.

Nvidia will be a long-term winner

Short-term turbulence aside, the long-term AI story remains intact. With a dominant share of AI semiconductors and software, exposure to trillions of dollars in data center investment, and a powerful runway in robotics, Nvidia is uniquely positioned to lead the AI era and be one of the biggest market winners by 2030.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

