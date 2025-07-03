Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Ride Nvidia's "Golden Wave" Next

Key Points Nvidia and other large tech companies are building AI factories, creating unprecedented demand.

Dell Technologies' AI server sales skyrocketed last year.

Dell's AI orders continue to flow in, creating a significant -- and growing -- backlog.

There will be many winners as infrastructure is built to support the huge and increasing computing power needed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nvidia continues to pave the way and has already been a huge beneficiary thanks to its leading advanced chips, software, and engagement with developers.

Nvidia's revenue has soared from what was then a record $61 billion in fiscal 2024 to more than $130 billion in its fiscal year 2025, ended Jan. 26. That growth continues as sales in the first half of fiscal 2026 are expected to be approximately $90 billion. It's all about the company's data center segment, as companies -- as well as sovereign nations -- quickly invest in infrastructure to expand AI capabilities.

That infrastructure includes servers and cooling systems that are provided by Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). The company's revenue has also been soaring, and it is well positioned to ride AI's "golden wave" along with Nvidia.

Nvidia's AI factories are filling Dell's backlog

Dell isn't a pure-play AI stock, but it has already seen benefits from the AI revolution. Revenue hasn't soared quite as much as it has for Nvidia, but Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group saw sales hit a record $43.6 billion in fiscal 2025, up 29% year over year. Zoom in specifically to its AI server business, though, and the growth is more impressive. Server shipments generated nearly $10 billion, up over sixfold from $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024.

Demand continued to grow in the company's fiscal 2026 first quarter, and the period ended on May 2 with a $14.4 billion AI backlog. Chief operating officer Jeff Clarke called the demand unprecedented, adding, "We generated $12.1 billion in AI orders this quarter alone, surpassing the entirety of shipments in all of [fiscal 2025]."

That's all because of the huge data centers and AI training factories being built by large growth companies as well as sovereign governments -- all of it supported by Nvidia and its powerful products. Meta Platforms, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft collectively have plans to spend as much as $320 billion this year investing to expand AI capabilities.

Another group of tech companies is partnering with ChatGPT creator OpenAI for the Stargate Project, with another $500 billion in AI infrastructure investments planned over the next several years.

OpenAI has also started a program intending to help regions outside the U.S. launch large AI projects. Dell servers will likely be part of most of this development. It's why the stock has quickly rebounded from its April lows.

More reasons to own Dell

That growth is driving investors to Dell stock. But there are other reasons to own it, too. The company's Client Solutions personal computer segment is also integrating AI for commercial and retail clients. That segment provides a stable cash flow base and it generated more revenue than the Infrastructure Solutions group last year.

Management is returning some of that cash flow to shareholders. It increased its annual dividend by 18% for the current fiscal year, and its board of directors approved a $10 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization.

The company says it is committed to returning at least 80% of its adjusted free cash flow to shareholders. It also plans to raise its dividend at least 10% annually through fiscal year 2028. That shareholder-friendly approach should make investors feel good.

Yet surging demand and a large and growing backlog for its AI servers are what really make it a good time to buy Dell stock. It has more runway ahead to ride the golden wave of AI along with Nvidia.

