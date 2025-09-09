Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Hit a $1 Trillion Valuation by 2029

Key Points AMD's upcoming MI400 could significantly close the competitive gap with Nvidia.

Amid Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) achievement of the stock market's highest market cap, investors have increasingly focused on the growth trajectory of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Its market cap of $260 billion is a small fraction of Nvidia's at $4.15 trillion, and most of that differential comes from Nvidia's dominance of the AI accelerator market.

Fortunately for AMD bulls, massive growth in this area could come from its advancements in the AI accelerator market. Preliminary views of AMD's upcoming MI400 chip, which is due out next year, have led to optimism that it could compete with Nvidia's Vera Rubin, which is expected to come out around the same time.

Time will tell whether it meets that expectation. Still, if the MI400 brings AMD significant market share gains, it could take its stock to a $1 trillion market cap and beyond. Here's how.

AMD's AI-driven growth path

As conditions stand now, AMD's $260 billion market cap has to double just under two times to reach that milestone. Admittedly, the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry can interrupt that growth, at least temporarily. Since AMD operates four different segments, the company is also subject to four different business cycles, which often act independently.

However, investors should remember that Nvidia's data center segment, which designs its AI accelerators, was not even its largest segment four years ago. As of its latest quarter, the data center segment was responsible for 88% of that company's revenue.

AMD is not there, but it might be on the same path. Its data center segment accounted for 42% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2025. The company has begun to report combined client and gaming numbers, but if it reports the two segments separately, the data center segment is the company's largest.

Investors should also note that data center revenue grew 14% annually in Q2, down from the 57% yearly increase in the first quarter. Export restrictions on chip sales in China and a pause between generations of chips led to what is probably a temporary slowdown.

The financial path to $1 trillion

Shareholders should also note AMD's overall financial performance. In the first half of 2025, the company's revenue of just over $15 billion rose 34% compared to year-ago levels. During that time, its cost and expense increases lagged revenue growth. Thus, its net income of almost $1.6 billion for the first two quarters of 2025 was far above the $388 million earned in the first half of 2024.

Admittedly, given the industry's cyclicality, rules of thumb like the rule of 72 might be more complicated to apply to AMD. Still, that rule implies that revenue will take slightly more than two years to double, meaning it could nearly quadruple over four years.

Additionally, assuming the MI400 helps the company capture market share, the data center segment could become the company's dominant revenue source, as it has in Nvidia's case. As with Nvidia, that could cause AMD's revenue and profit levels to shoot higher.

Investors should also take heed of valuation. Indeed, its lower profitability in 2024 may make its 93 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio non-applicable. Still, the forward P/E ratio of 41 will likely make the stock more attractive to buyers. That becomes even more apparent when accounting for the forward one-year P/E ratio of 27, a metric that could come into further focus in subsequent quarters as profits skyrocket. Assuming this trend continues for four years, a $1 trillion market cap is well within reach.

AMD at $1 trillion (and beyond)

AMD's path to $1 trillion in four years remains uncertain, but Nvidia has forged a path to success in the AI accelerator market. If AMD follows that path even partially, that market cap milestone is well within reach in four years.

Nvidia is unlikely to lose its leadership role in the AI accelerator market. Still, AMD is making strides in that part of the chip industry, and that could become even more apparent after the MI400's release.

Given its growth, AMD could undergo a transformation that mirrors Nvidia's, sending revenue and profits skyrocketing. Such successes may highlight its increasingly attractive forward P/E ratio, which could help take the stock's market cap to $1 trillion and beyond over the next four years.

