Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Will Join the $1 Trillion Club by Year-End. Here's How You Can Buy It Now for Just $50.

Key Points

AI hyperscalers are forecast to spend upward of $700 billion on infrastructure this year.

As AI models grow in size and applications become more complex, memory and storage are becoming increasingly important layers of the overall chip stack.

While Micron and Sandisk dominate the memory supercycle narrative in the U.S., Samsung and SK Hynix quietly dominate overseas.

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The true backbone of artificial intelligence (AI) is not graphics processing units and accelerators but the memory and storage chips feeding colossal data centers and keeping models humming at scale. The four biggest hyperscalers -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms -- are pouring unprecedented sums into AI infrastructure. This capital expenditure windfall has created a supercycle in dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash.

After years of oversupply, pricing power has reverted to the memory and storage market. In the U.S., Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have captured investor enthusiasm thanks to their sharp gains. But in my eyes, the most compelling upside is quietly unfolding overseas.

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Samsung Electronics recently entered the trillion-dollar club as record AI-driven profits appear set to surpass even the largest American companies this year. With a market capitalization of around $860 billion, SK Hynix is valued not far behind its Korean counterpart.

For investors who want exposure to SK Hynix's upside without wrestling with the hassle of purchasing foreign shares, the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) offers a low-cost bundle that owns shares in Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Sandisk, and others in one $50 ticker.

Understanding the memory boom's true scale

While Micron and Sandisk grab the headlines here in the U.S., Samsung and SK Hynix have quietly become ever more relevant amid the surge in memory chips.

During the first quarter, Samsung generated record-high revenue and operating profit of 133.9 trillion South Korean won and 57.2 trillion South Korean won, respectively. Samsung's vertical integration across DRAM, high-bandwidth memory, and NAND allows the company to capture incremental operating margin at each layer of the chip stack.

Now SK Hynix's momentum is accelerating. In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of 52.6 trillion won and an all-time-high operating margin of 72%. According to a report from Reuters, the company is being flooded with lucrative offers from customers who hope to secure additional memory chip supply amid the industrywide shortages.

Specifically, customers are reportedly proposing direct investments in production lines and financing for manufacturing equipment, and even considering upfront payments of up to 40% for new contracts. These types of proposals stand in stark contrast to the memory industry's traditional boom-and-bust cycles.

So far in 2026, SK Hynix's stock price has already soared more than 200% -- cementing its status as one of Asia's (and the world's) most valuable companies.

Is the Roundhill Memory ETF a good buy?

Direct ownership of SK Hynix stock remains elusive for most U.S. investors because the company does not yet offer American depositary receipts. While the company has filed for a U.S. listing, no timeline or other details are currently available. The Roundhill Memory ETF offers a workaround to this problem today.

Launched in April, the thematic fund carries an expense ratio of only 0.65%. It provides targeted exposure to the global memory ecosystem, holding meaningful positions in Samsung and SK Hynix alongside Micron, Sandisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology. Through the DRAM ETF, Roundhill has created a single ticker that captures both the U.S. breakout stories and the even larger upside happening overseas.

In my view, the memory supercycle is still in its early innings. Hyperscalers show no intention of slowing their data center buildouts, and each breakthrough in AI capability only intensifies the need for faster, denser chips.

For investors who understand the global nature of the memory boom yet seek simplicity, diversification, and low costs, the Roundhill Memory ETF is more than a workaround -- it is one of the smartest ways to own the pick-and-shovel layer that will support AI expansion. As SK Hynix marches toward trillion-dollar valuation territory, the DRAM ETF stands out as a practical vehicle for investor participation.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.