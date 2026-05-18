Prediction: AMD Stock Is Going to Triple in 5 Years, Thanks to This $120 Billion Opportunity

Key Points

AMD continues to gain share of the fast-growing server CPU market, driven by the popularity of its Epyc processors.

The company's upcoming server CPUs could help it take more share away from Intel in the server CPU space.

AMD's earnings growth potential suggests that this stock could jump impressively by 2030.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has stepped on the gas lately, jumping an incredible 102% since the beginning of April, as investors have been buying the stock hand over fist thanks to its fast-improving prospects.

The chip designer's data center business is now growing at an incredible pace, fueled by strong demand for both its data center graphics processing units (GPUs) and server central processing units (CPUs). The demand for AMD's data center products is so strong that the company is now anticipating much stronger growth in this segment than it was just six months ago.

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When AMD released its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, management noted that it expects its addressable market in server CPUs to be substantially larger than what it called for at its Financial Analyst Day in November 2025. So, don't be surprised to see this AI stock delivering much faster earnings growth than what it expects by 2030, paving the way for potentially significant upside from current levels.

The server CPU market now presents a much larger opportunity for AMD

At its Financial Analyst Day held just six months ago, AMD anticipated its data center CPU total addressable market (TAM) to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% through 2030. The semiconductor specialist estimated that its server CPU TAM could hit approximately $60 billion by the end of the decade.

However, the growing demand for inference and agentic AI-focused workloads in data centers has led AMD to significantly boost that guidance. The company now expects its "server CPU TAM to grow at greater than 35% annually, reaching over $120 billion by 2030," double the earlier forecast. The good news for investors is that AMD's improving share of the server CPU market puts it in a healthy position to capitalize on the lucrative incremental opportunity it now sees over here.

According to Mercury Research, AMD's share of the server CPU market increased to 33.2% in Q1, up by five percentage points from the year-ago period. The company has been eating into Intel's dominance in server CPUs, and the important thing to note is that it also enjoys terrific pricing power. This is evident from AMD's 46.2% revenue share of the server CPU market in Q1, which shows it is commanding higher average selling prices (ASPs) than Intel.

AMD noted on the May earnings call that the deployment of its Epyc server CPUs has intensified across hyperscalers, while it is adding new enterprise customers across multiple industries. The company believes that the cost and performance advantages offered by Epyc have been instrumental in helping AMD gain share in the server CPU market.

Even better, the company is poised to push the envelope with its sixth-generation Epyc processors, codenamed Venice, which it claims could help it extend its lead over rivals. AMD is confident of offering "substantially higher performance per socket and per watt versus competitive x86 offerings and more than 2x throughput per socket versus leading ARM-based AI solutions."

This explains why AMD says that more customers are "validating and ramping platforms at this stage than with any prior EPYC generation." So, it won't be surprising to see AMD gaining a bigger share of the server CPU market over the next five years. That's going to supercharge the company's growth.

After all, the server CPU market's 2025 revenue reportedly stood at $26 billion, according to AMD's estimates. AMD's revenue share of server CPUs was 41.3% in Q4 2025, according to Mercury Research. Assuming it maintained this revenue share throughout 2025, AMD's server CPU revenue would have landed at around $10.5 billion.

If AMD manages to corner even half of the server CPU market's revenue share by 2030, which doesn't seem all that difficult considering its share in the previous quarter, its server CPU revenue could hit an impressive $60 billion (based on the $120 billion TAM). AMD could therefore see its server CPU business increase by almost 6x in just five years.

Throw in the prospects of the data center GPU market, and there is a good chance of AMD's growth easily crushing the market's expectations and paving the way for more stock price upside.

Strong earnings growth is going to send the stock soaring

AMD management noted during its analyst meeting in November last year that it expects earnings per share to exceed $20.00 over the next three to five years. The following chart suggests it could get close to that milestone by 2028.

AMD reported $4.17 per share in earnings in 2025. The consensus estimate of $17.98 in earnings per share for 2028 implies a CAGR of 63%. If AMD's earnings growth rate slows down to 30% a year in 2029 and 2030, its bottom line could jump to $30.39 per share by the end of the decade. This impressive earnings growth could send AMD stock to $1,307 in five years, assuming an earnings multiple of 43 (in line with the Nasdaq Composite index's average).

That's just over triple AMD's current stock price, suggesting that the red-hot rally in this semiconductor stock is far from over.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.