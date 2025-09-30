Prediction: Amazon Will Stage a Major Comeback in the Next 3 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points Amazon's stock is essentially flat for the year through Sept. 30, underperforming major indexes.

Investors have been disappointed with Amazon Web Services' growth compared to other competitors.

Amazon is making investments that could make it a go-to platform for enterprises dealing with AI.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

It has been a disappointing year for Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock so far. It's trading essentially flat through Sept. 30. In contrast, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 13% and 16.7%, respectively. Despite its underperformance in 2025, Amazon remains poised to be a strong investment going forward.

There are no guarantees in the stock market, but the same thing that has disappointed investors will likely be the same thing that stages Amazon's comeback: Its cloud services platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors have been disappointed with AWS' growth compared to other platforms like Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud. In my opinion, the issue is more the lofty expectations placed on AWS amid artificial intelligence (AI) hype and optimism versus AWS' performance. In its most recent reported quarter, AWS' revenue increased 17.5% year over year to $30.9 billion, which isn't too shabby.

Amazon is rightly playing the long game with AWS, making heavy investments in AWS and AI infrastructure. It's building new data centers, designing its own AI chips (reducing its reliance on Nvidia), and expanding its overall networking capacity. These investments have temporarily shrunk AWS' margins, but they should pay off in the long term.

The global AI market is expected to explode in the next few years, with much of that being enterprises spending on cloud infrastructure and specialized AI tools. Enterprises looking to build and integrate AI products into their businesses need high computing power, secure data storage, and ready-to-go tools that make launching faster -- and Amazon is making sure AWS is the one-stop shop that can provide these.

At its size, a slowdown in growth in AWS was all but inevitable at some point. However, even if it loses some market share, the overall pie is expected to grow large enough that it will still have a tangible effect on Amazon's business.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $471,643 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,356 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $650,607!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.