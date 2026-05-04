Prediction: Amazon Stock Will Soon Join the $3 Trillion Club

Key Points

Amazon reported solid results for the first quarter.

It's driven by AI, which is growing by triple digits.

It made significant progress in its satellite business, Amazon Leo, as well.

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It's been eight years since Apple became the first $1 trillion stock, and there are now 10 U.S. companies that have reached that threshold. Apple has gone on to become the first $3 trillion company, too, and it's now joined by Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia in the $3 trillion club, although Nvidia became the first $4 trillion and briefly $5 trillion stock. (Apple and Alphabet have both crossed into $4 trillion territory, too).

The fifth largest company in the world is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and it's likely to join the others in the $3 trillion club shortly. Here's why.

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Amazon's investments are paying off

Amazon has become the largest company in the world as it keeps generating higher sales. They increased 17% year over year in the 2026 first quarter, an impressive feat considering its size -- Amazon has an unprecedented $743 billion in trailing-12-month sales.

It's experiencing growth across its enterprise, not just artificial intelligence (AI), although AI is playing a major role in the story right now. AI revenue increased by triple digits year over year in the first quarter, and that's coming from many places. Customers engage with AI through Amazon's signature Bedrock platform, but it has many AI services to fit all kinds of custom and premade needs, and its chip business alone has been fantastic; it grew 40% quarter over quarter, with a $20 billion annual run rate.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing segment, which houses the main AI business, increased 28% over last year, an acceleration. The AI business is attracting more clients to the platform, which is already the biggest cloud business in the world.

But Amazon is so much more than that. The e-commerce business is thriving, with a 12% increase in online store sales and a 14% increase in third-party sales. The company continues to break records in delivery speed, and it has already surpassed 1 billion items delivered overnight this year. Advertising remains robust as well, up 24% over last year.

While there were many other highlights, of particular note is Amazon Leo, its satellite broadband network. Amazon has acquired GlobalStar, which gives it direct-to-device capabilities, and it signed an agreement with Delta for in-air Wi-Fi service. It will also provide service for iPhones and Apple watches.

It's a short trek to $3 trillion

Amazon stock jumped after the company's latest report last week, and it's up 16% year to date. It has a market cap of $2.9 trillion at the current price, which means it's just a short way off of $3 trillion. Reaching that goal would imply only a 4% gain from today's price.

Considering the company's performance, opportunities, and momentum, it could get there very quickly.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.