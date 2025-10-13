Prediction: Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

It's already dived into new revenue streams that are producing piles of money.

To think that it's still utterly dependent on search would be underestimating it considerably.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The company name Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't as frequently mentioned and familiar as its core business unit, Google. But I think it might be appropriate for a business that, in contrast to what many might think of it, is rapidly becoming so much more than its foundational internet search business.

That diversification into a variety of different activities is what's going to put the company in high-growth mode over the coming half-decade, in my view. Read on for why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Searching for new revenue sources

Years ago, what's now Alphabet could have easily rested on its laurels and continued to rake in buckets of money with search. It's a high-margin, relatively low-cost activity that will always attract valuable advertising dollars. After all, who doesn't want to place spots on Google's portal, which seems set to be the incumbent search engine for the imaginable future?

So it's admirable that Alphabet management has been restless enough to plow into other revenue streams. There's advertising magnet YouTube, of course, which has been a valuable asset for the company since it bought it almost 20 years ago (believe it or not).

Another cash generator is the company's Google Cloud business; this is a well-established, robustly growing service that's trusted by many clients to keep selected digital assets in the ether.

Driven to succeed

More encouragingly, Alphabet has one foot firmly in the future.

I'm thinking in particular of its Waymo self-driving unit, which in selected cities -- like mine, Los Angeles -- is rapidly becoming a common sight. In this respect, Alphabet is miles ahead (sorry) of anyone else, even the persistently beloved Tesla. Waymo has vast potential to be this country's go-to robotaxi service, and is firmly establishing itself as a reliable first mover.

With its various revenue streams, Alphabet seems almost assured to grow vigorously over the next few years. I think its stock will prove to be quite the rocket by 2030.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.