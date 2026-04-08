Prediction: This AI Stock Will Be Worth More Than Microsoft, Alphabet, and Palantir Combined by 2030

Key Points

Nvidia believes there will be a huge uptick in data center spending.

Nvidia could be worth more than several tech giants combined by 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Finding a stock that will be worth more than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) combined seems like a far-fetched notion. Right now, these three stocks are worth $6.65 trillion combined. By 2030, this trio could be worth as much as $10 trillion after growing to expand into the new realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

However, I think there's one company that could achieve that goal, and it's the one making all of this AI technology possible: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia is already a $4.2 trillion company, but I think it could be far larger by the end of 2030.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia projects huge growth through 2030

Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are suited for a wide range of accelerated computing tasks. Originally, they were developed for gaming graphics, then saw increased usage in engineering simulations, drug discovery, cryptocurrency mining, and ultimately their biggest use case yet: AI.

GPUs thrive with any workload that requires massive computing power, and with AI being the biggest computing workload to date, Nvidia is perfectly positioned to take advantage as a company.

Nvidia has delivered incredible growth rates since the AI race began in 2023.

While its growth rates started to dip in 2025, they are reaccelerating now. For the first quarter, analysts project 79% growth. In Q2, they expect 85% growth. AI demand clearly isn't slowing, and Nvidia is capitalizing on that. But what does the future hold?

Nvidia believes that by 2030, data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually. That includes every country in the world, so this projection isn't as far-fetched as it seems, as the big four AI hyperscalers are spending around $650 billion this year. In 2025, Nvidia estimated that this spending was about $600 billion. Last year, the company generated $216 billion in revenue -- about a 36% spending capture rate.

If the company can maintain that spending share and the market rises to the high end of its projection, $4 trillion in spending, that would give Nvidia annual revenue of $1.44 trillion. At a 50% profit margin and a 30 times earnings valuation, that would price Nvidia's stock at a $21.6 trillion valuation.

That's way higher than the threshold established at the start of the article, and shows that if Nvidia is right, the stock has a huge runway. Even if it's off by 50%, Nvidia could still be worth well over $10 trillion by 2030, making it a smart stock to buy now.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.