Prediction: This AI Stock Will Be the Nasdaq's Best Performer by the End of 2026

Key Points

Sandisk completed its spin-off from Western Digital in 2025 and never looked back.

The stock was up nearly 560% in 2025.

So far this year, Sandisk stock is up another 526%.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been powering the stock market over the last several years. Ever since OpenAI and Microsoft unveiled ChatGPT in November 2022, investors have been pouring money into AI stocks because they see the massive potential.

Some of my favorite investments right now lie more with AI infrastructure than betting on which company can build the best large language model or capture the most cloud computing space. AI infrastructure stocks are appealing to me because they're a bet on the global AI market, which is expected to jump from $390.9 billion in 2025 to $3.5 trillion by 2033 -- a compound annual growth rate of more than 30%.

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While there are many great AI infrastructure stocks, there's one whose performance stands head and shoulders above the rest -- and it appears destined to be the best-performing stock in the Nasdaq this year.

Let's take a closer look at Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK).

Sandisk is on a two-year run

Massive stock moves aren't new for Sandisk. The stock jumped nearly 560% in 2025, following its spin-off from Western Digital, completed in February 2025. (Interestingly, Western Digital bought Sandisk back in 2016, but then turned around less than a decade later and spun it off again.)

However, that deal worked out great for Sandisk and its investors. The newly structured company includes both Sandisk and Western Digital's flash products and has expertise in data storage devices, edge computing, and the data center market.

Earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 (ending April 3) showed revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% from a year ago. Net income of $3.61 billion was an improvement of 287% from a year ago, when Sandisk reported losing $1.93 billion. And earnings per share of $23.03 was a huge turnaround from the $13.33 per share the company lost in Q3 2025.

Data center revenue is the fastest-growing segment, up 645% year over year to $1.46 billion. Edge computing also showed strength, rising 295% to $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Management issued guidance for Q4 2026 revenue of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, which, at the midpoint, would be an improvement of 320% from a year ago.

Sandisk is leading the way

Sandisk's year-to-date (YTD) performance is impressive. But what really gets my attention is the gain in stock price. At the time of this writing, Sandisk is up 526% YTD, by far outdistancing every other stock in the Nasdaq-100.

Nasdaq-100 Top Performers Year-to-Date Gain Sandisk 526.4% Intel 240.1% Seagate Technology 198.1% Western Digital 192.7% Micron Technology 168.5%

What's interesting to me is that all of these companies are fully involved in AI infrastructure and the global build-out -- Intel makes data center chips and AI accelerators, while Sandisk, Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron all work with storage capacity and memory.

AI infrastructure is arguably the biggest driver of the Nasdaq so far in 2026 -- and Sandisk looks to be the biggest winner of them all.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

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Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.