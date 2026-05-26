Prediction: In 5 Years Investors Will Wish They Had Done This With Nvidia Stock

Key Points

Nvidia's business has been thriving due to strong demand for its chips.

Artificial intelligence is fueling its growth story, but that doesn't mean it'll last forever.

Cashing out at least some gains can be a good move for investors to reduce risk later on.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a business that truly looks unstoppable these days. Its growth continues to be impressive as it dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Its margins remain strong, and while there are stories of tech companies making their own chips, slowing demand clearly hasn't been a problem for Nvidia.

In the past five years, the stock has rallied more than 1,300%, easily making it one of the best growth stocks to own during that stretch. At $5.2 trillion in market cap, it has become the most valuable company in the world. But despite its impressive performance, five years from now, I predict investors will wish they had at least sold some of their position in the tech giant.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Cashing out gains can provide you with some safety

If you're sitting on a large profit from investing in Nvidia's stock, selling a chunk of your position can be a good way to reduce your risk and exposure to a potential downturn in the tech sector. Taking some of those profits out can ensure that you aren't putting them in danger should a correction take place in the future.

While Nvidia's stock is up 15% this year, it hasn't been rising of late, even though it posted another strong quarter, which may be a sign that investors are starting to worry that the stock may be running out of upside, and that its results may not be strong enough to warrant a higher premium. The risk for investors is in assuming that the stock will only continue rising.

Believing that the growth will continue indefinitely can be dangerous for investors

Investments continue to pour into AI, and that bodes well for Nvidia's business, as it means demand is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. But it can be dangerous to assume that tech companies will continue to spend heavily on AI and that there won't be some pullback, especially with the economy not in an ideal place these days due to inflation and trade-related concerns.

The tech sector has a history of excessive spending and having outlandish growth expectations, only for them to inevitably fall back to reality. And I predict that will again happen with AI. When it does, valuations for Nvidia and other tech stocks could come down significantly. A correction may happen quickly and without warning, which is why selling at least some gains from Nvidia may be a prudent move for investors to consider making right now.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.